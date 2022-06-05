ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crash in Brooklyn leads to shootout, two men wounded

By John Annese, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A car crash in Brooklyn sparked a shootout that left two men wounded early Sunday, cops said.

The clash began when two drivers got into a collision near Harman St. and Central Ave. in Bushwick about 4:20 a.m., police said.

The 21-year-old driver of one of the vehicles started arguing with two men inside the other vehicle and a gun battle erupted between them, cops said.

The 21-year-old driver was shot in the chest and leg, police said. Medics took him to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after, one of the occupants of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old man, showed up at the same hospital shot in the arm, police said.

Cops have not yet charged either of the wounded men.

