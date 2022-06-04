ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

See the top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Vmos_0g1AJsls00

(NEXSTAR) – With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices .

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGKm_0g1AJsls00
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Glacier National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3cgb_0g1AJsls00
The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSvo_0g1AJsls00
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

4. Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6xc0_0g1AJsls00
A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTC8P_0g1AJsls00
A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Holiday weekend travel brings crowds, delays

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

A national park site can lose NPS status: Here’s how that happens

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Is it a scam? Knoxville woman questions American Community Survey

It seems like every day there are warnings about scams and people are wary if they receive something suspicious either by snail mail or email. A detailed survey asking lots of personal questions was sent to a Knoxville house a few weeks ago, the homeowner was worried about being scammed so she reached out to WATE's Don Dare.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Destinations#Travel Insurance#National Parks Service#Americans#Coca Cola Company#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Disney World#Cinderella#Disney Parks Presents#Pennsy
WATE

No. 1 Tennessee advances to second straight Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee baseball scored 6 runs in the top of the ninth and defeated Georgia Tech, 9-6 to advance to its second straight super regional. It’s the first time in program history the Vols won back-to-back regionals. Freshman right-handed pitcher Drew Beam got the start on the bump against the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

1 dead, 3 injured in South Knoxville house fire

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. One child is dead and three additional children are in critical condition following a house fire in South Knoxville. Four dogs also died at the scene. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Downtown Morristown is experiencing a renaissance

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Historic Downtown Morristown is in the midst of a revitalization that is bringing visitors in from across the East Tennessee region. With new additions such at 1907 Brewing and Cruze Farms adding to the already robust offerings of local vendors and artisans, Historic Downtown Morristown is experiencing a renaissance that is drawing in visitors from across the region to this bustling town in the heart of Hamblen County.
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Pepsi
WATE

TBI: Reward offered in search for Beauty Spot murder suspect

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to a Johnson City man wanted in connection to a first-degree murder investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Monday that police charged Bradley Miller, 43, with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence on Saturday after […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Celebrate family with Manley Baptist Church

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Serving the Lakeway community and the surrounding areas, Manley Baptist Church offers a support to families throughout the area. For the members of Manley Baptist Church it is critical to have support from the church, the family and youth pastors take great pride in the programs offered by the church that focuses on keeping families together and thriving. Dwayne is the Family Pastor who focuses on familial bonds and assisting those in need of help, while Garry is the Student Pastor, shaping the next generation to become the best versions of themselves.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy