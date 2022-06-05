ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Donors to GOP, Gov. Abbott Sign Letter Backing Gun Control Measures

By Fatma Khaled
 3 days ago
The open letter, which is expected to run as a full-page in The Dallas Morning News on Sunday, has been signed by more than 250 gun-rights...

Comments / 84

RarityStation51
3d ago

Abbott should submit a signed letter of resignation and get voted out of Texas along with Ted Cruz and Pete Arredondo..... #Texidiocy #TexasGoneStupid #DirtyTexasCorruption

Reply(13)
58
David Warfield
3d ago

Gun control. Right! Who you going to call if someone shoots at you? Someone who has a gun? Only one problem. They aren't going to arrive in time. Armed law abiding people are your friends. Not your enemies. Disarm us and you will find criminals crawling out of thewoodwork. Also the door will be wide open for a tyrannical government to take all your rights away. Unarmed we are just Slaves.

Reply(3)
16
RICHARD GUERRA
3d ago

if the democrats take your guns, they take your freedom your rights and they control you and your life, Texas needs to stay strong and fight for your freedom, we need to sand Beto home, open up your eyes Texas we don't want to end up like California. we need to stay strong......

Reply(24)
34
TMZ.com

Sen. Ted Cruz Says Gun Control Reform Shouldn't Disarm Law-Abiding Citizens

Sen. Ted Cruz is sticking to his guns, literally and figuratively, when it comes to potential gun reform in the wake of so many mass shootings -- insisting any solution should disarm bad guys, and not the good. Cruz was at Reagan International Airport Monday, when we asked about the...
Salon

Pro-gun GOP donors call on Greg Abbott and Congress pass firearm restrictions after Uvalde shooting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Major Republican donors, including some that have contributed to Gov. Greg Abbott's campaigns, joined other conservative Texans in signing an open letter supporting congressional action to increase gun restrictions in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead last week.
CBS DFW

What North Texans, lawmakers are saying about potential legislation after Uvalde massacre

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has angered many Americans and left them wondering what, if anything, will be done to try to prevent this from happening again. Quang Lam of Frisco says he hopes negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate lead to action. "I'd like to see more than just talk. It happens way too often."Candace Baca is thinking about potential solutions as well."We've got to have better background checks."In Washington on Tuesday, Texas Senator John Cornyn said that's one area he and Senate Democrats are considering.That includes making...
KHOU

Why Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ignoring calls for special session on gun control

HOUSTON — There is growing sentiment for Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session to take action on gun control. And it's not just coming from Democrats. Hundreds of Republican donors have joined the calls for tougher gun laws in Texas. 250 GOP donors wrote a letter which “endorses the creation of red-flag laws, expanding background checks and raising the age to purchase a gun to 21.“
timesnewsexpress.com

Texas conservatives sign letter supporting gun safety measures

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gun reform efforts in Congress are getting new support from some prominent Texas conservatives. An open letter signed by more than 200 conservatives and self-described “gun enthusiasts” calling for action on gun safety measures has garnered national attention. The letter, placed on a full-page...
klif.com

Governor Abbott Directs State Leaders to Promote iWatch Reporting System

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter on Tuesday directing Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Commissioner Harrison Keller to expand and accelerate their efforts to promote the ability to report suspicious activity known to students, staff, and families through the iWatchTexas reporting system.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

