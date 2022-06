JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we're honoring a World War II veteran who was a local trailblazer. Alpha Gainous recently died at the age of 98 in Jacksonville. Gainous was one of the first Black marines. He actually helped desegregate the branch. The marines didn't allow black recruits until 1942. He was drafted into the Army in 1943 at the age of 18 and transferred into the Marines.

