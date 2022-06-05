ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

As Pelosi Pushes Gun Control Bill, GOP-Led States Start Arming Teachers

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The House Speaker condemned Republican lawmakers "who would stand in the way of saving lives" earlier this week in a...

Keith Pittman
3d ago

what is an assault rifle ?what is military type ?The military does not use a AR-15 .you seriously should invest in being informed in these things

Chris Bohanon
3d ago

I love how she said why do THEY need 30 round magazines!! this question coming from the same people who are pushing for a civil war! of course the Democrats want to disarm everyone how would they control an armed society! they're illegitimate!

Robert Frost
3d ago

"They shall own nothing and be happy." It'll be much safer for the politicians to disarm the citizens first, then turn them into subjects who own nothing.

The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to 'take on the government' would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been "pretty motivated" to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Salon

"We can't even get background checks": Democrats already "caved" in gun bill negotiations with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. While warning that lawmakers' continued inaction on gun control legislation will have "significant consequences" for democracy in the U.S., Sen. Chris Murphy on Sunday also tempered expectations regarding the ongoing bipartisan negotiations that began in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas late last month.
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: 'We're banning handguns now?'

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden's heartless message on inflation

In releasing his "Plan to Fight Inflation," President Joe Biden made two things clear that have been evident for well over a year: The president is heartlessly disconnected from the pain his policies have caused families, and he has no idea how to curb inflation. The truth is,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Kyle Rittenhouse fires minigun and calls out Biden on gun control

Kyle Rittenhouse — who fatally shot two rioters and injured a third in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 — posted on Twitter a video of himself firing a machine gun before calling out President Joe Biden over gun control. In the video, Rittenhouse fires...
