ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYQY3_0g1AIM0B00

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.

The Queen was missing from the royal box but revellers are still hoping she will make a balcony appearance for the carnival’s finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlNyq_0g1AIM0B00

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also absent for a second day running from the festivities, but the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seated for the street carnival extravaganza.

Thousands had gathered to watch the spectacle mirroring scenes from Saturday night when The Mall was filled with people delighted by Queen’s appearance with Paddington Bear at the Party at the Palace, and entertained by stars like Sir Elton John and Alicia Keys.

Charles spoke about the camaraderie the Jubilee celebrations have fostered, telling revellers at The Big Lunch’s flagship event in London he hoped “bickering” does not return after the feeling of “togetherness” across the nation.

His sentiment was echoed by Pageant Master Adrian Evans, who has spent 18 months planning the £15 million event, featuring some 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers.

Mr Evans told BBC News: “I hope at the end of the day people will feel a great sense of pride in what they’ve seen, enjoyment in what they’ve seen, humour and joy is an important part of what we’re doing today but also connected, that we are much more connected then we think we are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0L4e_0g1AIM0B00

The ambitious pageant is split into four acts: For Queen And Country with a military parade; The Time Of Our Lives progressing through seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate telling the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy And Glorious musical spectacle.

The Gold State Coach, featuring archive footage of the Queen projected onto the windows, led the parade of military units and it seemed as if the monarch was sat in the carriage.

Later celebrities will travel in decorated open top double-decker buses for the decade-by-decade celebrations.

Among the sights will be a peloton of 300 cyclists, riding vintage bikes from across the seven decades of the Queen’s reign, which will travel down The Mall led by Sir Chris Hoy and cycling golden couple Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny.

Close to 200 national treasures will take to the stage to serenade the Queen by singing the national anthem at the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Mr Evans told Sky News: “I hope it will be a great day, everyone’s very excited and it’s palpitating how excited everybody is today.

“It’s about participation.

“What I wanted to do first and foremost was provide an opportunity for people to express themselves in their own wonderful, idiosyncratic, quirky way and that to the iconic streets around Buckingham Palace.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton struggles with endearingly relatable mum moment during Jubilee Pageant - WATCH

He's back! After a day off while his older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited Cardiff with their parents and then attended the amazing Party at the Palace on Saturday evening, Prince Louis was back in the royal fold for the Jubilee Pageant on the Mall on Sunday afternoon. And we are so glad this cheeky little four-year-old was back in the public eye!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hoy
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Elton John
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Buckingham Palace#Platinum Jubilee#For Queen And Country#Guardsmen#Gurkhas#Royal Marines#Paddington Bear#Party#The Big Lunch
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Zara Tindall enjoy impromptu dance-off at Platinum Jubilee pageant

The Duke of Cambridge and his cousin Zara Tindall were in their element as they watched the magnificent Platinum Jubilee pageant on Sunday. During one part of the parade, the royal cousins suddenly broke into dance as they showed off their moves - much to the delight of royal watchers. The pair, who were sitting with their children, were seen bopping their heads and pretending to play on drums.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
The Independent

Meghan Markle wears navy blue off-the-shoulder dress for Platinum Jubilee appearance

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in London today.The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by husband, Prince Harry, as they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office.Towards the end of the parade, she was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress which she paired with a large, white hat accessoried with a navy bow that is thought to be designed by British milliner Stephen Jones.The mother-of-two doted on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's secret engagement during visit to Uvalde revealed - and she went unnoticed

The Duchess of Sussex went unnoticed as she donated food at a community centre in Uvalde on Thursday. Meghan Markle cut a low profile as she went to honour victims of the tragic school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children. The royal reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy