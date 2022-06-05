ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ben Stokes revels in ‘special’ victory in first Test as England captain

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwpWd_0g1AIL7S00

Ben Stokes savoured the feeling of leading his country to victory for the first time as captain and was delighted to share the joy with the man he replaced as skipper.

Stokes was watching from the balcony as his predecessor Joe Root smashed the winning boundary on the fourth morning of the first LV= Insurance Test at Lord’s.

It gave Stokes success at the first attempt, lifting some of the clouds that had collected around a side who had won just once in their previous 10 attempts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xabV_0g1AIL7S00

It was perhaps fitting that Root did most to deliver the result with an outstanding knock of 115 not out forming the spine of the chase as England hunted down a target of 277 with five wickets to spare.

The pair have been close friends since their teenage years and formed an inseparable bond during Root’s tenure, with Stokes serving as both deputy and dressing room leader.

“Winning games is always special, particularly for England, and this was a great day. It was fantastic for me to see a very close friend walk off after leading the team to victory,” he said.

“Joe and I are very close, we’re not just work colleagues. To see him walk off there, leading the team to victory, seeing the emotion of pure joy and happiness to win a game for England in his first game after stepping down as captain was amazing.

“There is never any doubt of Joe stepping up on the big occasions.”

There was mutual appreciation from Root, whose 26th career century saw him join Sir Alastair Cook in an exclusive group of just two Englishman to pass 10,000 Test runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fkple_0g1AIL7S00

He owed several of his most memorable wins in charge of the national side to Stokes and was pleased to begin repaying the debt of gratitude.

“It’s my turn now,” he said with a satisfied smile.

“That’s a great motivator for me moving forward, with the amount of amazing things Ben did for this team under my leadership. It’s a great opportunity for me in the next phase of my career to do that for him. I’m not sure I’ll be able to do some of the things he has done but I can certainly try.”

For Stokes, a wildly fluctuating win that could have gone either way on several occasions provided another indelible Lord’s memory against New Zealand. They were the opponents back in 2015 when he scored the fastest Test century at the home of cricket and again in 2019, when he won the World Cup final for England in nerve-shredding fashion.

To see Joe walk off, leading the team to victory, seeing the emotion of pure joy and happiness to win a game for England in his first game after stepping down as captain was amazing.

Ben Stokes

Things may have ended up very differently had Stokes been bowled for just one on the third evening, but the luck was with him on the day he turned 31 and he went on to make a counter-attacking 54 to push his side towards the winning mark.

“I don’t know what it is about Lord’s and England against New Zealand, there’s always drama,” he said.

“No matter what my wife gets me for my birthday, it probably won’t be as good as that. But sometimes you need that. Lord’s drama just seems to follow me around.”

  • 1st Test: England won by 5 wickets
  • 2nd Test: Trent Bridge (June 10-14)
  • 3rd Test: Headingley (June 23-27)

The final word belonged to Root, as he became the just the 14th Test cricketer in history to breach the 10,000 run mark. Asked if the milestone had been on his mind as he took to the crease, he was clear about where his priorities lay.

“Winning was all I could think about, because it’s been a long while for this team,” he said.

“It meant a huge amount to get over the line. Winning games is what you pride yourself on. It was very special to get the hundred and to reach 10,000 runs, I can’t pretend it wasn’t, but nothing replicates winning games of cricket.

“It’s such a good feeling and one I hope we can repeat throughout the rest of the summer.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lancashire stage late fightback to beat Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley

Unbeaten Lancashire won a last-ball thriller against Roses rivals Yorkshire at Headingley to extend their lead at the top of the North Group.The hosts looked to be on course for victory with captain David Willey, having just passed his half-century, still at the crease with 17 balls remaining and 22 needed.However, he gloved a catch back to bowler Richard Gleeson and the dynamic swung the way of the Lightning.But it still needed Tom Hartley to take a catch inches from the boundary to deny Dominic Drakes the final-delivery six to secure the win – while a four would have produced...
SPORTS
The Independent

Freedom to express himself bringing the best out of Jack Grealish for England

When Gareth Southgate finally sent Jack Grealish on to try and rescue Tuesday’s Nations League game against Germany, he had distinctive but decisive instructions. The England manager told Grealish to just be himself, to not constrain himself, and to “try and create”.That was precisely what the playmaker did, and he revelled in it. It was clearly to the benefit of both Grealish and the team, as England, at last, put Germany under real pressure and forced the equaliser for a 1-1 draw. Grealish himself was beaming about it all by the time he spoke to the press after the game.“I...
SPORTS
The Independent

Republic of Ireland’s winless Nations League run continues with loss to Ukraine

Viktor Tsygankov condemned the Republic of Ireland to another bout of Nations League misery as Ukraine bounced back from their World Cup heartache to win in Dublin.The Dynamo Kyiv midfielder, who had been introduced as a half-time substitute, caught keeper Caoimhin Kelleher on his heels with a 48th-minute free-kick to claim a 1-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium and extend Ireland’s winless run in the competition to 12 games.That Oleksandr Petrakov’s men prevailed despite making 10 changes to the team which started against Wales on Sunday said much about their strength in depth, but also highlighted again the lack of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate to make England changes for Italy match due to ‘player welfare’

Gareth Southgate will make significant changes to the England team for Saturday’s Nations League match against Italy, as he admitted “player welfare” is a factor.The manager referenced how many of the major nations like Spain and France made between seven and 10 changes for what he described as “a unique set of games”. Aaron Ramsdale and Tammy Abraham will potentially start at the expense of Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane, respectively, with Southgate stating he will seek to use both in at least one of the two remaining games. While the England manager again acknowledged that runs the risk of...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alastair Cook
Person
Joe Root
Person
Ben Stokes
The Independent

Gareth Southgate welcomes new stars breaking through to ‘die for’ England cause

Gareth Southgate insists he will not be too loyal to the England players who have been integral to his team in recent years as he claimed the current crop would “die for each other” on the pitch.The Three Lions battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Germany in their Nations League group clash on Tuesday night.Harry Kane’s late penalty, his 50th England goal, cancelled out Jonas Hofmann’s opener as Southgate’s side extended their unbeaten run against Germany to three games.Of the 14 players who featured in the draw at the Allianz Arena, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Bale admits Wales need to learn how to see out games following defeat

Gareth Bale says Wales must learn “the dark arts” after conceding a last-minute goal that saw them beaten 2-1 by Nations League opponents Holland.Wout Weghorst’s diving header deep into stoppage time saw Holland home, with the goal following an outstanding run by Frenkie de Jong.Ryan Norrington-Davies had equalised for Wales just two minutes earlier, but they could find no way back after Weghorst struck.“The boys who came in worked very hard to get the equaliser,” Bale told S4C.“Then to concede so early after that was gutting, but it’s something we have to learn, maybe the dark arts of taking him...
WORLD
The Independent

Woug Weghorst heads last-gasp winner for Holland to end Wales’ unbeaten run

Wout Weghorst struck deep in added time to snatch Holland a dramatic 2-1 Nations League win over Wales in Cardiff.Rhys Norrington-Davies looked to have extended Wales’ unbeaten home record when he struck his first Wales goal in the second minute of stoppage time to cancel out Teun Koopmeiners’ opener.But Holland went straight up the pitch and Weghorst’s superb header inflicted a first home defeat on Wales since November 2018, ending a run of 19 games unbeaten on Welsh soil.Four days earlier Wales had qualified for their first World Cup for 64 years and this was definitely a case of after...
RUGBY
The Independent

Everton winger Anthony Gordon hits back at critics who accuse him of diving

Anthony Gordon has hit back at critics who have accused him of diving.The Everton winger defended himself against the claims after starring to help England Under-21s reach Euro 2023.Former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy accused the 21-year-old of diving last season and he was booked for simulation in the Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield in April.Gordon was targeted by Albania in England Under-21s’ 3-0 win in Chesterfield on Tuesday, which booked their spot at next summer’s Euros, with Ipswich’s Armando Dobra sent off for two fouls on him.Everton boss Frank Lampard has already defended him and Gordon insists...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revels#First Test As England#England Cricket
The Independent

Rory McIlroy hopes rebels will still be allowed to compete in the Ryder Cup

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy hopes European team-mates Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood can still be involved in the Ryder Cup despite opting to take “boatloads of cash” from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.The Northern Irishman’s opposition to the Saudi-backed events has been very public and long-standing and while the breakaway has created some friction with the PGA and DP World Tours the world number eight is hopeful it will not impact the biennial contest with the United States.“Yes, I think they should be able to (feature in the Ryder Cup). They’ve been such a part of the...
GOLF
The Independent

Toxic lead left behind by game hunts ‘killing 100,000 birds a year’

A cross-party alliance of MPs and lords have set up a parliamentary group to lobby for a ban on lead shot used to kill wildlife for consumption, which they say also causes the death of 100,000 other birds each year.The Lead Ammunition All Party Parliamentary Group is joining forces with the biggest wildlife organisations in the UK to oppose the toxic ammunition, which is commonly used to kill animals such as pheasants, partridges, rabbits, grouse, hares and even woodpigeons.Its members argue people also suffer the effects of lead pollution from eating game meat as well as from coming into contact...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Jack Grealish hopes to take his England performances back to Manchester City

Jack Grealish hopes to transfer the freedom he feels in an England shirt to Manchester City having admitted he “played a bit safe” at times following last year’s £100million switch.The 26-year-old established himself as a Three Lions fan favourite last summer thanks to his swagger and fearlessness on the pitch and down-to-earth nature away from it.Grealish helped Gareth Southgate’s men reach the Euro 2020 final before City made him the most expensive English player in history, triggering the eye-watering buyout clause at boyhood club Aston Villa.The attacking midfielder ended his first season at the Etihad Stadium as a Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy