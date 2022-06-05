ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bear Grylls and fellow celebrities give behind-the-scenes look at Pageant

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DQoj_0g1AH9eC00

Bear Grylls, Katherine Jenkins and Gary Lineker are among stars offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Capping the four-day Bank Holiday weekend of celebrations, the procession will take place around the streets of London and includes a military parade, a commemoration of the Commonwealth and a musical finale from Ed Sheeran.

Grylls, 47, posted to his Instagram a short clip of dozens of vehicles, ranging from vintage Volkswagen Beetles to sleek Land Rovers, preparing to journey from Horse Guards Parade around the capital.

The TV star wears a chequered suit and blue shirt as he addresses his followers from the front seat of a green Land Rover.

“We are live at the Jubilee pageant in this classic van, I’m going to quickly jump out and show you before we start driving – look at all these amazing vehicles,” Grylls says.

[xdelx]

“We are backstage at the Pageant about to set off and drive round Buckingham Palace and up The Mall and around about (as) part of this amazing convoy celebrating The Queen and her 70 years of incredible service to all of us.”

Jenkins, 41, also filmed before her own 50s-themed vehicle set off as she joins former boxer Chris Eubank atop an open-top bus.

“We are at Horse Guards Parade,” she said.

“We’re all on the open-top buses which represent a different decade for Her Majesty’s reign.

“I’m on the ’50s bus – even though I wasn’t born then.”

[xdelx]

Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy appeared to be worried about the Team GB helmets provided for the Pageant – and took to Twitter to voice his concerns.

“Desperately trying to get my own bike helmet across London in time, or I could be getting a bit of stick for this,” the 46-year-old wrote.

Fellow cyclist Sir Jason Kenny seemed to be trying on the helmet for size – “He’s going for it!” Sir Chris wrote – but ultimately did not wear it for the procession.

“He bottled it! #helmetgate,” Sir Chris added in a follow-up tweet alongside a selfie of the pair and Sir Jason’s wife, Dame Laura Kenny, in their regular bike helmets.

Former footballer Gary Lineker also shared snaps from the Pageant set-up.

“A career highlight. Being on a bus ride with Pudsey,” he wrote alongside a selfie from on top of a bus.

Television presenter Anthea Turner posted to Instagram as well, including a shot of Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway.

“About to set off on our Pageant adventure,” the 62-year-old wrote.

“Joan Collins in a (Range Rover) and we’re on a bus!!”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Garraway
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Katherine Jenkins
Person
Chris Hoy
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Bear Grylls
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jason Kenny
Person
Anthea Turner
Person
Chris Eubank
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Guards Parade#The Pageant#Bank Holiday#Commonwealth
newschain

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England after jeering in Hungary

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
newschain

Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades

The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show. Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year. It was the second lowest number of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Gill Meller’s grilled mackerel recipe

“Summer wouldn’t be a thing without fresh mackerel. It’s a fish that has an undeniable affinity with smoky fires and searing coals – they seem drawn together,” says Gill Meller. “This is a particularly delicious way to cook fillets of mackerel or whole fish. The flavours...
RECIPES
newschain

Stay Alert in intriguing clash with Golden Lyra at Newbury

Hughie Morrison feels that Stay Alert may have to pull out all the stops to win the Greatwood British EBF Stakes at Newbury on Thursday. Registered as the Abingdon Stakes, this renewal of the Listed 10-furlong race for three-year-old fillies comprises some potential Group-class fillies – and Morrison is full of respect for once-raced rival Golden Lyra.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy