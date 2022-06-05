ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingscote still riding high on back of Derby glory

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Richard Kingscote’s winning run continued into Goodwood’s Sunday meeting as the Derby hero landed the first two races on the card at the Sussex track.

Fresh from Desert Crown’s superb Classic win, the rider partnered Tom Ward’s The Turpinator in the opening Goodwood Celebrates The Platinum Jubilee Handicap, starting at 4-1 for the eight-runner event.

The gelding was victorious by a neck, defeating Charlie Hills’ The Attorney after making his challenge a furlong from home.

“He was smooth and Tom (Ward) told me to settle him wherever I was happy,” Kingscote told Racing TV.

Richard Kingscote (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“I was probably a horse further back than when I wanted to be, but the horse in front took me into the race and the cut away really helped.

“I wasn’t going to light him up from the stalls. He was nice and settled and I left him be, because we had a nice lead in the race and he responded well.”

The jockey then took the ride on Harry and Roger Charlton’s Flag Flying, the 6-4 favourite for the British European Breeders Fund EBF Novice Stakes and another winner when prevailing by an easy four lengths.

After the success Kingscote was asked whether he had come back down to earth after his Derby victory, to which he replied: “Yes. I’ve been trying to get some sleep but that didn’t go too well!”

Kingscote had two other booked rides, but both were declared non-runners.

