GREECE, N.Y. — A new policy at Greece Central School District involving the use of cell phones by students is not being welcomed by some students and parents. “We were not able to do our job because of the disruption that these phones are causing," said Greece Olympia High School Principal Marc Fleming. “Students will be issued a pouch. When they walk into our front doors they will take out their smart device, phone [or] watch, put it in the pouch, and they will seal that pouch in front of a staff member.”

GREECE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO