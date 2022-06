Ayn al Asad, an Iraqi airbase hosting U.S. troops, came under attack from at least five missiles on Monday, two Iraqi officials told the Associated Press. The missile attack that landed on the sprawling Iraqi base caused minor damage to the base but no casualties. Iraqi officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, told the Associated Press that missiles landed just a few yards from where U.S. forces are stationed on the base.

