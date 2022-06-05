Capitol Report: Bridgeport Sen. continues with campaign amid trial

From Friday's decision by Judge Janet C. Hall (D. Conn.) in American Italian Women for Greater New Haven v. City of New Haven:. [T]he Columbus statue is government speech and, as such, AIW has no cognizable free speech interest in it. Indeed, the Supreme Court has directly foreclosed such a claim. In Pleasant Grove City, Utah v. Summum (2009), the Court "held that the messages of permanent monuments in a public park constituted government speech, even when the monuments were privately funded and donated." Where a city is "communicat[ing] governmental messages," as is the case here, it is "free to choose the [monument it displays] without the constraints of the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause." This is in contrast to when a city opens up a space "for citizens to express their own views," thereby creating a public forum and subjecting that forum to First Amendment constraints.

