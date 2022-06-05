ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Capitol Report: Bridgeport Sen. continues with campaign amid trial

By Jon Rosen
WTNH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) – Just how untouchable is a Bridgeport Democrat when it comes to juggling a corruption charge and a political career? Even with prison sentences,...

www.wtnh.com

Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor wants attorney general’s office to investigate Lamont ad

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Republican challenger for Connecticut governor wants the state attorney general’s office to investigate an advertisement posted online by the current governor. Bob Stefanowski asked Attorney General William Tong to investigate the Lamont Administration for violating Connecticut’s marijuana advertising laws. Stefanowski said that on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Shelton state House candidate gets redistricted out of race

SHELTON — Incumbent state representatives Ben McGorty and Jason Perillo appear to have a free ride to reelection this November. To date no one has stepped up to challenge Perillo, and now Frank Donato, the Democrat who announced his candidacy for the 122nd District to face McGorty, has been forced to pull his name from consideration.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford, firefighters settle years-long lawsuit, clearing way for promotions

STAMFORD — The city and four firefighters have settled a lawsuit that has held up fire department promotions for years. The firefighters — Robert Pickering, Brian Whitbread, Kevin Dingle and Bruce Wagoner — filed a lawsuit in 2018 claiming they had been passed over for promotions in a way that violated Stamford’s charter and civil service rules. They took issue in particular with scores being rounded to whole numbers as part of a promotional process in 2017.
STAMFORD, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Daily Voice

US Sues Town/Village Of Harrison For Discrimination

The United States has filed a lawsuit against a Westchester County municipality and its fire department, alleging that they discriminated and retaliated against a female firefighter who reported that a male senior firefighter had harassed and stalked her. The lawsuit was filed against the Town/Village of Harrison, Fire District Two...
HARRISON, NY
Connecticut Public

Charter Communications opens the largest corporate headquarters in Connecticut

The nation’s second largest cable company, Charter Communications, has officially opened Connecticut’s largest corporate headquarters. At the ribbon cutting of the 914,000-square-foot complex in Stamford, Governor Ned Lamont praised Charter Communications for being a Fortune 500 company, helping to keep Connecticut attractive to young workers. "About 50,000 new...
NBC Connecticut

Today in History: U.S. Supreme Court Rejects CT Contraception Ban

It was on this date 57 years ago that the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, a Connecticut case that contributed to the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. On June 7, 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote struck down a Connecticut law...
WTNH.com

Students stage walkout for stricter gun laws

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Students stood up and walked out of the building at Middletown High School Tuesday morning as a form of outcry for better gun control. The walkout was staged in response to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last month. Students were seen exiting the school and congregating outside, with the aim to prioritize the topic of gun control and promote stricter legislation.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Reason.com

New Haven's Removal of Columbus Statue from Public Park Isn't a First Amendment Violation

From Friday's decision by Judge Janet C. Hall (D. Conn.) in American Italian Women for Greater New Haven v. City of New Haven:. [T]he Columbus statue is government speech and, as such, AIW has no cognizable free speech interest in it. Indeed, the Supreme Court has directly foreclosed such a claim. In Pleasant Grove City, Utah v. Summum (2009), the Court "held that the messages of permanent monuments in a public park constituted government speech, even when the monuments were privately funded and donated." Where a city is "communicat[ing] governmental messages," as is the case here, it is "free to choose the [monument it displays] without the constraints of the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause." This is in contrast to when a city opens up a space "for citizens to express their own views," thereby creating a public forum and subjecting that forum to First Amendment constraints.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Officials: Connecticut woman succumbs to fatal tick bite

Connecticut Department Of Public Health officials say a New London County woman died from a tick bite after testing positive for Powassan virus infection. Officials say the woman who was between 90 and 99 years old died on May 17 two weeks after she was hospitalized with fever, altered mental status, headache, chills, rigors, chest pain and nausea. The patient’s condition worsened, and she became unresponsive over the next two weeks.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Unruly Patron Charged

#Milford CT– On June 6, 2022, at 0122, Andrew Campos was thrown out of Stonebridge Restaurant for being unruly. Campos continued to make a disturbance outside and slapped an officer’s hand away when they were attempting to escort him away. He was taken into custody and is accused of the above charges. He was released on bond.
MILFORD, CT
CBS New York

Relative of Mayor Adams calls 911 after hearing ominous conversation

NEW YORK -- A relative of Mayor Eric Adams called 911 after overhearing an ominous conversation between three men.Police sources told CBS2 she made the call while at the ferry terminal at 39th Street and 12th Avenue on Sunday.Adams addressed the incident on Monday."Yesterday was very hot and they had hoodies on, and she overheard one of them state something to the tune of 'Don't shoot until you get inside.' She called me. I said immediately call 911," Adams said.The mayor said when he and his security team got to the ferry terminal they told officials to not let the boats move out.He said police responded and canvassed the area and added an investigation is ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Stand-Off Ends Peacefully

2022-06-07@10: 20pm–#Fairfield CT– A man allegedly pulled a gun on someone on Mason Street in Fairfield prompting a shutdown Kings Highway East for about an hour. Police surrounded the home and used loudspeakers in an attempt have the man come out. Police reached the suspect by phone and convinced him to surrender.
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Sweeping Changes to Stamford Zoning Voted Down by City Reps

STAMFORD — It wasn’t so much that the zoning code was changed. It was how the code was changed. That was the thinking of members of the Stamford Board of Representatives who Monday night rejected a rewrite of zoning regulations that the Land Use Bureau has been working on for a few years.
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Waterbury-Area Dealers Had Ties To Mexican Drug Cartel, Document Alleges

ANSONIA – A 56-year-old Ansonia resident was one of 14 people arrested last month on federal drug charges in connection to an investigation into the distribution of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycontin in the region. An affidavit from investigators allege some of the suspects charged have ties to a...
ANSONIA, CT

