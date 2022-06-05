ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

3 dead, 17 injured after shooting near Chattanooga bar

By Alicia Patton
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrbPz_0g1AGAuX00

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were killed, and seventeen others were injured in a shooting that occurred near a bar in Chattanooga early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue at 2:42 a.m. in response to a shooting call near a bar. According to Chattanooga police, 14 people were shot and three victims attempting to flee the scene were struck by vehicles.

Family, friends & colleagues mourn loss of security guard killed at liquor store

Chief of Police Celeste Murphy says two victims died of gunshot wounds and another died from injuries that were sustained after being struck by a vehicle. Chattanooga police say several victims remain in critical condition. In a press conference, officers revealed that 16 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

Officers believe there are multiple shooters involved in the incident but state there is no threat to public safety at this time.

McCallie Avenue will remain closed for several hours as officers continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Chattanooga Homicide Investigators at 423-643-5100 .

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Today’s developments in Chattanooga shootings

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The city continues to get a grasp on the gun violence plaguing Chattanooga over the last few weekends. On Tuesday, officials confirm to us that Chattanooga Police now consider the McCallie Avenue shooting to be “gang-related.”. But they do NOT think it was “gang-motivated.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fire Department Responds to Fire at Brainerd Cookout

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a Cookout fast food restaurant early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Cookout located at 5001 Brainerd Road, at the intersection of Brainerd Road and Saint Marks Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the top of the roof.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Three shot, including child, downtown on Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a triple shooting downtown from Saturday night. It happened after 11PM in the 1300 block of Fort Street, about a block away from the Convention Center. The victims were in a car when they were shot. They were a 24 year old...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting

‘We will see you later’ | Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of longtime detective. A Sevier County Sheriff’s Office detective with nearly 30 years of service died Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Conversations about gun violence continue following several mass shootings in recent weeks. One...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (AP) — A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said. Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wkrn#Nexstar Media Inc
WDEF

Fire crews battle small fire inside a downtown plant

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters battled an industrial plant blaze Wednesday afternoon. It was contained inside the building on Sidney Street, near Chestnut. They told crews that their bag house was on fire inside the plant. It collects dust from the rest of the plant. The fire was smoldering...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WSMV

Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old East Tennessee girl Sunday. Police said 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County and was reported missing late Sunday night, June 5, 2022. Lewis Chapel is...
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Police Arrest Suspect in Downtown Chattanooga Shooting

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police arrested a suspect in connection to the downtown Chattanooga shooting that left six teenagers wounded on May 28. The suspect is a 15 year old male juvenile. Due to department policy, information about the suspect will not be released. The suspect is currently...
WDEF

Athens Police arrest suspect in Thursday shooting

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police have charged a suspect in a shooting in Athens. It happened in some public housing on Francis Street Thursday evening. Officers found a victim with two gunshot wounds. The person was sent to a hospital in Chattanooga. Investigators have now charged Alberto Camacho-Meza from...
ATHENS, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four young men died, and one was critically injured in a car crash over the weekend in Marion County, according to a report. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that the crash killed three graduates and one current South Pittsburg High School student. Another current student was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
WREG

WREG

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy