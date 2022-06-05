Class of 2022: Here are all the Astoria High School graduates
Size of class: 19
Valedictorians: Audrey Elizabeth Briggs, Elena Colleen DeWees and Karli Christine Easley
Salutatorian: Erin Caitlin Elliott
CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION
Dale Eugene Belville, Charles Otis Bent, Deegan John Bollinger, Audrey Elizabeth Briggs, Riley Jacob Burget, Koda J. Clark-Batterton, Timothy Austin Cox, Elena Colleen DeWees, Karli Christine Easley, Erin Caitlin Elliott, Eli Rolen Fisher, Tristan Orion Fisher, Jaxson Hunter McCombs, Tammy Jo Miller, Hunter James Poppenhager, Adam Samuel Prather, Tanner Cole Sutterfield, Thomas Anderson Wiggins and Draydin Lee Wrobleski.
