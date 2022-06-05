ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, NC

Tropical Storm Alex will bring strong rip currents this week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Alex, (the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season), formed on early Sunday morning, but the storm will continue to move away from the Southeast U.S. coast this week, and no direct impacts to the Outer Banks are expected. However, prolonged swell from this...

High rip current risk continues Monday along the Outer Banks

A high risk of rip currents continues on Monday, June 6, as Tropical Storm Alex, (the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season), continues to move away from the East Coast, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Prolonged swell from this system will...
