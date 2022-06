ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in north Georgia with two rounds of storms possible. The first rain and thunderstorms may will move into west Georgia at around sunrise before gradually weakening as it heads east into the Atlanta Metro area at the end of the morning commute. Most of the midday and afternoon will likely feature just isolated pop-up showers or thunderstorms. It should be dry for most between noon and sunset.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO