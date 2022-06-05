RULES: Celebrate Jacksonville’s birthday with a VIP experience
3 days ago
A city only gets one bicentennial. And you only get one chance to celebrate Jacksonville’s 200th birthday in style. News4JAX Insiders can enter to WIN a VIP experience for 2 to the Jacksonville Bicentennial Celebration Concert & Fireworks!. When: Saturday, June 11 | 5 pm-10:30 pm. Where: Riverfront...
Randall Coursey is stepping into a new business world as he opens the first franchise of Mr. Potato Spread in Jacksonville. For Coursey, it’s a departure from a career in corporate America. The 45-year-old Coursey left a senior project manager position at the Landis+Gyr energy management firm in Jacksonville...
The food at Homespun Kitchen in Atlantic Beach has proven so popular that it will expand to a second location in Five Points in June. It will take the former The Bread & Board location at 1030 Oak St. in the Riverside area. Homespun Kitchen owner Aaron Levine, 45, said...
New Northeast Florida phone numbers in the future will start with a 324 area code. With numbers using the longstanding 904 area code expected to run out in 2024, the Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the additional 324 area code for communities such as Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach and Orange Park.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A big birthday bash is planned to celebrate Jacksonville’s bicentennial this Saturday. The River City officially turns 200 on June 15 but the party starts early with a string of events to commemorate the major milestone on June 11. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, along with the Jacksonville Historical Society and Airstream Ventures teamed up for the city’s bicentennial celebration.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Acosta Bridge has Pride! The bridge is lit up in rainbow colors for Pride month showing support for our LGBTQ+ community. In 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation angered the LGBTQ+ community when they ordered the Pride lights off. FDOT said there was a compliance...
Boater Skip Day has quickly become one of the most anticipated and well attended boating events of the year in NE Florida with hundreds of boats in attendance and growing each year. Boaters of all types “skip” work on the first Friday of every June and head to Marker 24 at Bayard Point in Clay County to celebrate this fun, unofficial holiday on the water.
5. Jobber’s Canyon Historic District - Omaha, NE. Jobbers Canyon was a large industrial district in downtown Omaha, Nebraska that rose to prominence during the country’s 19th century westward expansion. It holds the distinction as the largest National Register historic district lost to date. A center for wholesalers, meat packers and support businesses, the 21-block warehouse district was home to more than 1.7 million square feet of office, warehouse and industrial space at its early 20th century peak. In 1979, its 24 buildings were added to the NRHP. In 1987, J. Jackson Walter, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, went as far as to claim that the warehouse district was one of the nation’s finest collection of this sort of buildings.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fourth COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to the FDA for full approval after an advisory committee endorsed the shot. This vaccine is different from other vaccines on the market. It’s a protein therapeutic vaccine, instead of mRNA. “Because it’s just a protein, not...
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
It is mid-June. The weather in Jacksonville | northeast Florida continues to be hot and dry. However, the National Weather Service predicts above average precipitation for June through August. So, what should we homeowners in northeast Florida be doing now and throughout the summer to maintain our lawns? Are you thinking about a xeriscape? We are! However, if your HOA insists on a lawn, or if, honestly, grass is easier for you to maintain than a garden, here are some helpful recommendations.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A complaint filed last week says Celebration Church bought a property in Northeast Duval County inhabited by former pastor Charles Stovall Weems, without the church’s consent. According to the complaint, the church told the Weemses to leave the property on May 31, but they allegedly...
Jacksonville’s Celebration Church has gone to court to evict estranged founders Stovall and Kerri Weems from the high-end home they occupied as the church parsonage. “The Weemses remain in possession of the … property despite Stovall Weems’ resignation of employment, the Weemses’ refusal to pay rent and the church’s demands that the Weemses vacate the premises,” says a lawsuit filed last week in Duval County Court.
From the moment you walk in you notice something different. Disco Witch Brewing welcomes you in for a drink, maybe a bite to eat and a chill place to enjoy some music, some laughs and forget about the crazy world for a bit. On their website the describe their business...
Alise Morales, founder of Jasper & Elm, started her jewelry business in 2020 while feeling isolated during the pandemic and her partner’s deployment. Her creative outlet in the form of polymer clay and resin art helped her navigate the uncertainty and now is a key part of her mental health and self-care routines.
OK, I’m sorry but this is just wrong in every way. After years and years and years of listening to the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Sweet Home Alabama,” we find out this truth about Ronnie Van Zant. Ronnie is the writer behind the anthem that gave Lynyrd Skynyrd...
St. Johns County has issued a demolition permit for the St. Augustine Outlets center, property that is targeted by owners for redevelopment. Just one store, Loft Outlet, remained open as of last week. All Phase Solutions LLC of Delray Beach is the contractor identified for the project at 470 Outlet...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been more than three weeks since Vystar Credit Union rolled out its new online banking platform leading to a major outage and lots of angry customers. But could things be looking up?. Vystar says members can now transfer money between accounts online. Here’s what...
