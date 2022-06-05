ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RULES: Celebrate Jacksonville’s birthday with a VIP experience

Cover picture for the articleA city only gets one bicentennial. And you only get one chance to celebrate Jacksonville’s 200th birthday in style. News4JAX Insiders can enter to WIN a VIP experience for 2 to the Jacksonville Bicentennial Celebration Concert & Fireworks!. When: Saturday, June 11 | 5 pm-10:30 pm. Where: Riverfront...

Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Potato Spread fan takes the next step

Randall Coursey is stepping into a new business world as he opens the first franchise of Mr. Potato Spread in Jacksonville. For Coursey, it’s a departure from a career in corporate America. The 45-year-old Coursey left a senior project manager position at the Landis+Gyr energy management firm in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville area soon to be the 324 and the 904

New Northeast Florida phone numbers in the future will start with a 324 area code. With numbers using the longstanding 904 area code expected to run out in 2024, the Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the additional 324 area code for communities such as Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach and Orange Park.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

904 and 324: New area code selected for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s not just 904 anymore: a new area code has been selected for the Jacksonville area. The Florida Public Service Commission said the new area code will be 324 and will have the same geographic boundaries as the 904 area code, including Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park, and surrounding communities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s bicentennial celebration this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A big birthday bash is planned to celebrate Jacksonville’s bicentennial this Saturday. The River City officially turns 200 on June 15 but the party starts early with a string of events to commemorate the major milestone on June 11. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, along with the Jacksonville Historical Society and Airstream Ventures teamed up for the city’s bicentennial celebration.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Celebrating ‘Boaters Skip Day’ in the water

Boater Skip Day has quickly become one of the most anticipated and well attended boating events of the year in NE Florida with hundreds of boats in attendance and growing each year. Boaters of all types “skip” work on the first Friday of every June and head to Marker 24 at Bayard Point in Clay County to celebrate this fun, unofficial holiday on the water.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

We're not just the 904 anymore. Our new area code is 324.

New Northeast Florida phone numbers in the future will start with a 324 area code. With numbers using the longstanding 904 area code expected to run out in 2024, the Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the additional 324 area code for communities such as Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach and Orange Park.
thejaxsonmag.com

Five disastrous urban renewal failures

5. Jobber’s Canyon Historic District - Omaha, NE. Jobbers Canyon was a large industrial district in downtown Omaha, Nebraska that rose to prominence during the country’s 19th century westward expansion. It holds the distinction as the largest National Register historic district lost to date. A center for wholesalers, meat packers and support businesses, the 21-block warehouse district was home to more than 1.7 million square feet of office, warehouse and industrial space at its early 20th century peak. In 1979, its 24 buildings were added to the NRHP. In 1987, J. Jackson Walter, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, went as far as to claim that the warehouse district was one of the nation’s finest collection of this sort of buildings.
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
University of Florida

Summer Lawn Maintenance…considering a xeriscape now?

It is mid-June. The weather in Jacksonville | northeast Florida continues to be hot and dry. However, the National Weather Service predicts above average precipitation for June through August. So, what should we homeowners in northeast Florida be doing now and throughout the summer to maintain our lawns? Are you thinking about a xeriscape? We are! However, if your HOA insists on a lawn, or if, honestly, grass is easier for you to maintain than a garden, here are some helpful recommendations.
wjct.org

Celebration Church sues to evict founders from parsonage

Jacksonville’s Celebration Church has gone to court to evict estranged founders Stovall and Kerri Weems from the high-end home they occupied as the church parsonage. “The Weemses remain in possession of the … property despite Stovall Weems’ resignation of employment, the Weemses’ refusal to pay rent and the church’s demands that the Weemses vacate the premises,” says a lawsuit filed last week in Duval County Court.
News4Jax.com

Disco Witch Brewing in Yulee

From the moment you walk in you notice something different. Disco Witch Brewing welcomes you in for a drink, maybe a bite to eat and a chill place to enjoy some music, some laughs and forget about the crazy world for a bit. On their website the describe their business...
News4Jax.com

Local military spouse creates beautiful handmade jewelry

Alise Morales, founder of Jasper & Elm, started her jewelry business in 2020 while feeling isolated during the pandemic and her partner’s deployment. Her creative outlet in the form of polymer clay and resin art helped her navigate the uncertainty and now is a key part of her mental health and self-care routines.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Demolition starting on St. Augustine Outlets

St. Johns County has issued a demolition permit for the St. Augustine Outlets center, property that is targeted by owners for redevelopment. Just one store, Loft Outlet, remained open as of last week. All Phase Solutions LLC of Delray Beach is the contractor identified for the project at 470 Outlet...
News4Jax.com

‘Making progress’: Internal transfers now available for VyStar members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been more than three weeks since Vystar Credit Union rolled out its new online banking platform leading to a major outage and lots of angry customers. But could things be looking up?. Vystar says members can now transfer money between accounts online. Here’s what...

