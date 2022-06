Update at 1:55 p.m.: CAL Fire Emily Kilgore reports that the structure in the 5500 block of Amos Lane near Pettinger Road, between Highways 12 and 26, in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County has been contained. She added that it was a residential structure that caught fire, but what ignited it remains under investigation. There is no word on the total damage to the structure or whether anyone was inside the home when the flames broke out. Crews will continue to mop up for about an hour. Further details on the blaze are below.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO