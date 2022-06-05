ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn's offensive outburst in first 2 NCAA Baseball Tournament games ties SEC record

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn is hosting its regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament and, thus far, the Tigers haven’t been very polite hosts. That’s a good thing for Tiger fans, as their...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

College Super Regional Series Scheduled

Oregon State is hosting the College World Series Super Regional with the Beavers hosting the Auburn Tigers this weekend. The series is a three game series and will commence on Saturday evening at 7:30 with a 7pm pregame on KCFM. The Auburn Tigers are 40-19 on the season in a very tough SEC division that had 6 of its 10 teams with more than 40 wins. The Tigers defeated the Bruins of UCLA this past week to advance to Corvalis. The series winner will advance to Omaha.
Auburn advances to NCAA Super Regionals for first time since 2019

AUBURN, Al (WRBL) – For the first time since 2019, the Auburn Tigers are advancing to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament after defeating UCLA 11-4 in the conclusion to Sunday’s suspended game. The Tigers, who were the #14 overall seed in the tournament, scored 51 runs in 3 games, defeating […]
