Auburn's offensive outburst in first 2 NCAA Baseball Tournament games ties SEC record

Central Michigan running back and kick returner Kobe Lewis has declared for the transfer portal, per reports from On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Lewis, of Americus, Georgia, was one of the more productive players from John Bonamego’s last recruiting class in 2018, contributing to the team as a true freshman, mostly on special teams, before breaking out as a rotation option with Jonathan Ward in CMU’s MAC West championship run in 2019. Lewis ran for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns in support of Ward, as the duo became CMU’s first duo with 1,000+ rushing yards each in program history.
