Auburn's offensive outburst in first 2 NCAA Baseball Tournament games ties SEC record

Oregon State is hosting the College World Series Super Regional with the Beavers hosting the Auburn Tigers this weekend. The series is a three game series and will commence on Saturday evening at 7:30 with a 7pm pregame on KCFM. The Auburn Tigers are 40-19 on the season in a very tough SEC division that had 6 of its 10 teams with more than 40 wins. The Tigers defeated the Bruins of UCLA this past week to advance to Corvalis. The series winner will advance to Omaha.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO