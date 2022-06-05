ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

See the top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOhhg_0g1AEPyc00

(NEXSTAR) – With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices .

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGKm_0g1AEPyc00
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Glacier National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3cgb_0g1AEPyc00
The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSvo_0g1AEPyc00
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

4. Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6xc0_0g1AEPyc00
A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTC8P_0g1AEPyc00
A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Holiday weekend travel brings crowds, delays

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

A national park site can lose NPS status: Here’s how that happens

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Woman dies after road rage incident in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A woman died following a road rage incident near 22nd Street and Blackwelder in Oklahoma City. Authorities say the woman and another driver pulled onto 22nd Street. The woman then pulled in front of the other driver and caused him to rear end her. She got upset, left her vehicle, had a […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Destinations#Travel Insurance#National Parks Service#Americans#Coca Cola Company#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Disney World#Cinderella#Disney Parks Presents#Pennsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Over $120,000 worth of stolen items recovered in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items. The recovered stolen items come from two separate cases in which the thieves were trying to resell stolen trailers and other items on Facebook. Everything recovered was worth more than a combined $120,000. […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Update: Missing 11-year-old girl found unharmed

UPDATE: Officials say the child has been found and has been returned to her parents. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– OKCPD are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen at her home around 5:30 this evening. She was last seen at Castle Tower Apartments, 5542 Northwest 23rd Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy