11-year-old girl shot to death during sleepover in Detroit, police searching for suspects

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for those responsible in a shooting on Detroit’s northeast side overnight that left an 11-year-old girl dead.

Detroit police officials say suspects fired shots into a home in the area of Collingham and Goulburn – near 8 Mile and Groesbeck – around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The 11-year-old girl was having a sleepover with several other girls at the time of the shooting, but none of the other children were injured. Two adults in the home were also uninjured.

Authorities have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive in the shooting. It was not clear if the home was targeted specifically.

Detroit police are asking the public for tips in finding those involved in the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or knows something about it is asked to call Detroit police. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.