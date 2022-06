On Monday, one person was killed following a multi-vehicle accident near Patrick. As per the initial information, the fatal four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 and Exit 28. According to the officials, one person died as a result of the wreck. The driver who died was not buckled up at the time of the collision, and was ejected from the vehicle, authorities reported.

