ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beardstown, IL

Overnight Fire Deemed Suspicious in Beardstown

wlds.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overnight fire in Beardstown has been ruled suspicious by authorities. At 12:01AM, the Beardstown Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire n the 1400 block of East 6th street. According to a report on the Beardstown...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Report: Beardstown FD violated standards in fire response that injured firefighters

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Details about what led to three firefighters becoming seriously injured in a Beardstown apartment fire response have been released by investigators. A report from the Illinois Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health was released in relation to the May 16, 2021 fire at a Beardstown apartment building. In the fire response, three firefighters became lost on the second floor, declared a mayday and left the structure from a second floor window. The fall was about 21 feet up from the ground, OSHA officials said.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fire destroys Hannibal church

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the corner of Arch and Chestnut Tuesday morning. All stations responded and, upon arrival on scene, found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the Hannibal True Church. Additional off-duty firefighters...
HANNIBAL, MO
washingtonlatest.com

Worker melted in half after falling into vat of molten iron

An Ilinois man died instantly after tripping and partially falling into a vat of molten iron. Steven Dierkes, 39, from Peoria, who was working alongside a crucible at iron-melting factory Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry died due to an “occupational accident” last Thursday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Watkins said.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in UTV accident

An Abingdon, IL man is dead and two children are injured after a UTV accident in Warren County. Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV with 10 year old and seven year old passengers on June 6 at approximately 3:46 p.m. when a preliminary investigation shows he lost control of the […]
ABINGDON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beardstown, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Beardstown, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
khqa.com

Quincy firefighter dies in an accident on vacation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella died in an accident during a family vacation, the department said. Firefighter Pezzella was hired on July 28th, 2008 and has been an incredible asset to the...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

5 Local Officers Honored By IL FOP for Valor & Life Saving Efforts

Five West Central Illinois police officers were presented valor and life saving awards today in Springfield by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police. Those receiving FOP Valor Awards were Chapin Police Chief Steven Helmich, who is also a part-time South Jacksonville Police officer; Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Lowry, who is also a part-time Meredosia Police officer; Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Skylar Lambeth; and Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Rusty Richard. Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Williams received the FOP Life Saving Award.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 2 injured in single UTV crash in Warren County

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Abingdon, Illinois man is dead and two children are injured after police say a UTV crashed and overturned several times in the ditch Monday in Warren County. According to Illinois State Police, 42-year-old Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stopper
ourquadcities.com

Burlington man arrested in Monday stabbing

A 40-year-old Burlington man was arrested Monday in connection with a morning stabbing incident. On June 6, 2022 at approximately 9:38 a.m., Burlington Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 Block of Aetna for a report of an assault involving a knife. Upon officer’s arrival, a 43-year-old male victim was located, who had sustained a knife wound to his leg, police said in a release.
BURLINGTON, IA
wlds.com

Two Injured When Motorcycle Sideswipes Truck Saturday in Pike

A Pike County man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck Saturday. According to a report from the Illinois State Police District 20, just before noon on Saturday, 63-year-old Bruce M. Huffman of Pleasant Hill was traveling on a blue 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Route 54 near 192nd Avenue in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner reminds motorcyclists to stay vigilant while riding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has some tips for car drivers and motorcyclists to avoid fatal accidents this summer. Harwood said 70% of motorcycle fatalities occur at intersections. The most deadly intersections in Peoria are at War Memorial and Knoxville, and War Memorial and University.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
KWQC

Police: 2 injured in crash on I-80 in Henry County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a crash closed westbound Interstate 80 in Henry County Sunday. Illinois State Police responded to the 32 mile marker of I-80 about 6:18 p.m., according to a media release. Police said a 2017 White Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by 48-year-old Eric...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria man killed by truck identified

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The identity of a man killed by a pickup truck last week has been released. According to a statement from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, police, fire, and AMT were called to N. Allen Rd. around 9:30 PM Friday for a male hit by a truck.
1470 WMBD

PPD: Two wounded in car chase and shooting off W. McClure Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. — A car chase and shooting in broad daylight has Peoria Police officers busy looking for suspects this weekend. According to an updated release from the Peoria Police Department, officers were called out to an area of West McClure Ave and North Broadway Street around 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy