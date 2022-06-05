ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dozens feared dead after gunmen open fire at Catholic church in Nigeria

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vlXE_0g1ADQtY00
Church shooting: Gunmen opened fire during a service at a Catholic church service in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

ABUJA, Nigeria — Dozens of people are feared dead after gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in Nigeria on Sunday, authorities said.

A state lawmaker said that the fatalities included “many” children, according to The Associated Press.

Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said the attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, located in the southwestern state of Ondo, as worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, the BBC reported.

Oluwole told the AP he visited the church and the hospital where many of the victims were being treated.

Kehinde Ogunkorode, who said he was in the church at the time of the shooting, told the Vanguard newspaper of Lagos that five people entered the church and began shooting.

“lt was like a movie, they invaded the church and shot indiscriminately,” Ogunkorode told the newspaper.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, a Nigerian politician, told the BBC that the shooting was a “vile and satanic attack” on innocent people.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church

June 5 (UPI) -- Gunmen on motorcycles swarmed a church in Nigeria on Sunday, and began shooting their weapons and throwing St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church dynamite, killing dozens of worshippers. At least 40 people including women and children were killed at the church in the city of Owo, Nigerian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gunmen#The Associated Press#Owo#Ap#Vanguard#Lagos#Nigerian#Cox Media Group
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
HuffPost

Over 50 Feared Dead In Nigeria Church Attack, Officials Say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said. The attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, legislator Ogunmolasuyi...
RELIGION
The Independent

UK is ‘horrified’ by ‘heinous’ Nigeria church attack, says minister

The UK is “horrified” by a “heinous” attack on a Catholic church in south-western Nigeria which took place on Sunday night, a minister has said.Vicky Ford’s comments came as Conservative MP for Congleton Fiona Bruce raised an urgent question in the Commons on the killing of church worshippers in Ondo State Nigeria and on wider issues of violence against religious groups.The Foreign Office minister said: “I am horrified by the attack that took place against a church in Ondo state, south-west Nigeria yesterday.This was a brutal attack on a place of worship, St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, and on...
RELIGION
BBC

Nigeria Owo church attack: 'I received a call, my brother died'

Gunmen have killed an unknown number of church worshippers in Ondo state, south-west Nigeria. The armed men entered St Francis Catholic church in the town of Owo and fired at the congregation during a service to mark the holiday of Pentecost, witnesses said. The BBC's Gift Andrew is at the...
RELIGION
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
153K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy