ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man flees after ramming into Greenville Co. deputy’s vehicle

By Bethany Fowler
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfp0S_0g1ACrZG00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is on the run after ramming into a Greenville County deputy’s vehicle Saturday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:25 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle on Shady Tree Drive.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, the man rammed into the deputy’s vehicle and then ran away on foot.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not injured.

Deputies are looking for the suspect who they described as a white man, wearing a black sweatshirt and shorts and covered in tattoos.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate threat made to Oconee Co. Courthouse

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made Wednesday morning to the Oconee County Courthouse in Walhalla. Deputies said the communications center received a call around 10:30 a.m. from someone who threatened to blow up a courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated, deputies said. Clemson University Police helped deputies […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in overnight shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight shooting injured one person Wednesday in Greenville. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Communications received a call around 2:30 a.m. regarding a shooting outside of the 6000 block of Augusta Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for shooter after man shot overnight on Augusta Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in an overnight shooting along Augusta Road. Deputies say they were called just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a business located at 6320 Augusta Road. When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find handguns and over 1 pound of cocaine during traffic stop

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently charged a man following a traffic stop on Highway 76. Deputies said they conducted the traffic stop on June 2, 2022. During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and found 482.6 grams of Cocaine along with two handguns.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Greenville Co#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after stand-off with deputies from multiple counties

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect has been arrested following a standoff between deputies in both Greenville and Anderson Counties Monday night. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, 36-year-old Jamie Marchbanks, tried to shoot a woman in her car on Moore Mill Road. Thankfully the woman was not hurt.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing girl in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is searching for a missing girl in the Booker Street and Sullivan Street area. According to police, five-year-old Khaliyah was last seen wearing a t-shirt with flowers on it, blue shorts with a skirt over it and dread locs in her hair at 2:45 p.m.
GREENWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies arrest Upstate man after finding drugs in moped

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster man after finding drugs in his car during a traffic stop on June 2. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bocephus Bentley, 37, who was driving a moped on Cornelia Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, the deputy received permission from Bentley to search his moped and backpack. The deputy seized approximately 10.91 grams of meth.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County holds burial service for unclaimed bodies

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced it will host a burial service on Friday for bodies that are unclaimed or for people who could not afford funeral arrangements. The public is invited to attend the service at 10 a.m. on June 10 at the Civic Center Recycling Center...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies need public’s help to identify suspect in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help to identify the suspect in the photos above. According to deputies, the suspect broke into the Dollar General on Hwy. 9 N. in Sunny View during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 4.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy