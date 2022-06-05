Skier hospitalized after accident in Indian Peaks Wilderness

Photo Credit: Sparty1711 (iStock). Sparty1711

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:53 a.m., Saturday referencing an emergency beacon used in reporting a skiing accident above the Fourth of July Trailhead on the flank of South Arapaho Peak in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was able to map the location near the Skywalker Couloir of the accident, obtaining further information about the severity of the injuries, believed to have been sustained from a fall down the couloir.

A Med Evac air ambulance was notified of the call, met a rescuer from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group at the Boulder Airport, and flew him to the accident area. The Colorado Army National Guard was also notified of the incident through Colorado Search and Rescue and began the process of ordering a helicopter for a hoist rescue.

Rescuers arrived to the 27-year-old male from Boulder County, at approximately 12:43 p.m. The man was then hoisted out of the accident site by a Colorado Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter and transferred to the Med Evac Helicopter from the scene to a Denver area hospital at 1:47 p.m., with life-threatening injuries.

