RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are asking for your help with finding a man who was reported missing in Russell County on May 31. A family member of 59-year-old Ricky Griffith reported him missing. His roommates said he took out the trash and had not been heard from since. Griffith is believed to have left on foot.

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO