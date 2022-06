Ever since the first season of Stranger Things aired, the show has been filled with incredible moments, from the sweet and tender moments to the high-stress ones that have you scream at your screen. Those moments work because of the writing but also because of the characters that inhabit the town of Hawkins. These characters have us come back year after year, delving into the world head first and falling in love with them at every turn. But there is one thing that the show has always excelled at – pairing those beloved characters together into dynamic duos. Whether it’s through friendships or romantic interests, Stranger Things knows how to create a partnership like no other.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO