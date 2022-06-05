ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

FIRST ON LOOTPRESS: Man indicted on child porn charges out of Fayette County

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySwXF_0g1ABNZ100

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on child porn charges and trying to get a male minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

According to an unsealed indictment, William Lawrence Bryant, 32, is facing charges after a Grand Jury handed down four charges. In the first count, on or about June 30, 2021, at or near Fayetteville, William Bryant tried to persuade a male minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce and distribute it. From 2017 to March 1, 2021, near Fayetteville, Bryant received child porn in count two. From 2017 to March 1, 2021, in count two, Bryant distributed child porn. A fourth count alleges that on April 1, 2022, near Fayetteville, Bryant was in possession of child porn.

Bryant had his first court appearance and is being held in South Central Regional Jail under no bond. His arraignment date is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10 am in Charleston, WV.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Man charged with killing police officer goes on trial

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The trial for a West Virginia man charged with murder in the fatal shooting a police officer has begun after a judge denied a motion to move proceedings out of Kanawha County. Testimony began Monday in the trial of Joshua Phillips, who is charged with...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Court records detail history of Nicholas County murder suspect

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia court records show the suspects involved in Friday night’s deadly shooting that killed a Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy and injured another have a criminal history. Richie Holcomb, 36, who died in the shootout, was convicted of a felony in Webster County...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Week-long investigation leads to drug-related arrest

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hinton woman was arrested this morning following the execution of a residential search warrant. According to Sheriff Justin Faris of the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, a warrant was executed at approximately midnight of Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the intersection of Temple and 10th Avenue in Hinton.
HINTON, WV
Metro News

Man pleads guilty to elk shed possession

HAMLIN, W.Va. — A Lincoln County man has been fined $1,171 for illegal possession of an elk shed. Cole Mitchell, 19, of Alkol, W.Va. pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday in Lincoln County Magistrate Court. In exchange for his guilty plea, five other charges of illegal possession of the elk sheds was dismissed.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
City
Man, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Body found in Greenbrier County identified as missing man

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A body has been found in Greenbrier County. On Monday, June 06, 2022, at approximately 11:43 am, Sergeant B. W. Mitchell and Corporal Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a body being found on the embankment of Howard’s Creek along Camp Ann Bailey Road in the Caldwell area.
Lootpress

Four charged today

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Four people were arrested early Tuesday, June 5, following the execution of a drug-related search warrant at an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed the warrant at an apartment at 1510...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Grand Jury#Arraignment#South Central#Violent Crime
WDTV

Florida teen runs a mile for fallen Nicholas County deputy

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Florida teen Zechariah Cartledge ran a mile holding the the blue line flag Tuesday night for Nicholas County deputy Thomas Baker who lost his life in the line of duty Friday night. He was joined by friends and officers from the local police department. Cartledge...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, Parrish Wayne Spurlock, 55, sold 0.8 grams of suspected fentanyl...
HUNTINGTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Sheriff Matheny Identifies Person Found in West Fork

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny identified the name of the individual whose body was removed from the West Fork River near Hepzibah after it was seen floating by local fishermen. Matheny identified the individual as Rebecca Lasure. The sheriff said Lasure was 44 years of age, a resident of Hepzibah,...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Body found on embankment in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A body has been found in Greenbrier County. On Monday, June 06, 2022, at approximately 11:43 am, Sergeant B. W. Mitchell and Corporal Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a body being found on the embankment of Howard’s Creek along Camp Ann Bailey Road in the Caldwell area.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy