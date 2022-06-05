FIRST ON LOOTPRESS: Man indicted on child porn charges out of Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on child porn charges and trying to get a male minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

According to an unsealed indictment, William Lawrence Bryant, 32, is facing charges after a Grand Jury handed down four charges. In the first count, on or about June 30, 2021, at or near Fayetteville, William Bryant tried to persuade a male minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce and distribute it. From 2017 to March 1, 2021, near Fayetteville, Bryant received child porn in count two. From 2017 to March 1, 2021, in count two, Bryant distributed child porn. A fourth count alleges that on April 1, 2022, near Fayetteville, Bryant was in possession of child porn.

Bryant had his first court appearance and is being held in South Central Regional Jail under no bond. His arraignment date is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10 am in Charleston, WV.