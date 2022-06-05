Dozens feared dead after gunmen open fire at Catholic church in Nigeria

Church shooting: Gunmen opened fire during a service at a Catholic church service in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

ABUJA, Nigeria — Dozens of people are feared dead after gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in Nigeria on Sunday, authorities said.

A state lawmaker said that the fatalities included “many” children, according to The Associated Press.

Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said the attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, located in the southwestern state of Ondo, as worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, the BBC reported.

Oluwole told the AP he visited the church and the hospital where many of the victims were being treated.

Kehinde Ogunkorode, who said he was in the church at the time of the shooting, told the Vanguard newspaper of Lagos that five people entered the church and began shooting.

“lt was like a movie, they invaded the church and shot indiscriminately,” Ogunkorode told the newspaper.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, a Nigerian politician, told the BBC that the shooting was a “vile and satanic attack” on innocent people.

