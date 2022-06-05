Tropical Storm Alex forms as first named storm in Atlantic hurricane season

POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA.—$10,000,000 for wastewater infrastructure. Today Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) highlighted House passage of critical funding for Florida, including projects to protect communities from flooding, stormwater, coast erosion, and algal blooms, as well as investments in waterways and the maritime economy. The Water Resource Development Act of 2022 is the key legislative vehicle for projects carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Rep. Demings serves as Chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, & Recovery.
