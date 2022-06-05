ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Tropical Storm Alex forms as first named storm in Atlantic hurricane season

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
wbtw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Alex formed as the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season early Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center....

www.wbtw.com

WFLA

Inland storms fade overnight, muggy & clearing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Our inland storms will fade after sunset. Expect a muggy night with clearing skies. Temperatures will sink down into the upper 70s by early Thursday. Westerly winds begin tomorrow, that changes our rain patter, we see late morning to mid day coastal showers pushing onshore with our westerly winds. These showers […]
TAMPA, FL
Lootpress

Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. Parts of...
Bay News 9

As the Gulf gets warmer, the sea breeze changes as well

We are getting into the rainy season. Moisture, heating and the sea breeze all cause our summer storms. As we get later in June, the water temperature warms up and this changes the timing of when the sea breeze forms and its general location. Not every day is exactly the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Afternoon summer storm pattern in place

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It heats up quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it may feel closer to 100 degrees at times. It should be dry through the morning, but a few showers pop up around midday. The showers and storms drift east during the afternoon and evening. […]
TAMPA, FL
UPI News

Tropical system dumps heavy rain on Florida causing dangerous flooding

June 4 (UPI) -- A storm that's forecast to become the first named tropical system of the Atlantic hurricane season has dumped heavy rain on South Florida, causing dangerous flash flooding in Miami on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Miami-Dade County after...
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical system to make landfall Saturday Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some rain to a portion of the Suncoast through Saturday morning. The 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center says that the disturbance was located 175 miles SW of Ft. Myers. On the forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's dolphins might be up to something

Are dolphins in Tampa Bay behaving in unusual ways? And if so, what's causing it? Those are the questions on the minds of locals after several odd incidents.And, caveat: We have way more questions than answers.What's happening: Late last week, criminal defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand filmed a dolphin approach his dock on the intracoastal waterway in Largo, turn on its side, and swim along his seawall sideways for a spell before disappearing into the depths. He's lived there since 2005 and has never seen such behavior.And on Sunday, while fishing for snapper near the Weedon Island Preserve, Ben's daughter filmed...
LARGO, FL
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
Lakeland Gazette

New Florida Funding Passes House Polk County receives 10 million dollars

POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA.—$10,000,000 for wastewater infrastructure. Today Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) highlighted House passage of critical funding for Florida, including projects to protect communities from flooding, stormwater, coast erosion, and algal blooms, as well as investments in waterways and the maritime economy. The Water Resource Development Act of 2022 is the key legislative vehicle for projects carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Rep. Demings serves as Chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, & Recovery.
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Tropical rain on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing increased rain chances in Central Florida, thanks to a tropical system headed our way. Tropical moisture will continue to build in from the south from late Friday into Saturday. Expect rain chances to be up to 80% on Saturday. [LIVE RADAR: Track tropical...
ORLANDO, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s Peninsula Inn Sells for Almost $3 Million

The Historic Peninsula Inn, the only hotel in Gulfport, officially sold to Miami hotel group Casa Florida on June 6. Former inn owner Veronica Champion wasn’t shy about her elation when she announced the sale. Casa Florida owners say for safety reasons, they prefer to not release the official cost of the building, but add that it was close to $3 million.
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Cave-in on road near downtown Tampa forces closure

TAMPA, Fla. — Emergency road work is underway near the downtown area as crews investigate a cave-in and possible damage to an underground wastewater pipe, the city said in a statement. Westbound West Brorein at South Parker Street located just west of the Hillsborough River is closed until further...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Top 10 Steakhouses In America This One (#4) Is In Tampa Bay

Top 10 Steakhouses In America This One Is In Tampa Bay. Love me a good medium rare Ribeye Steak! How ’bout you? My wife will tell you there is no one that can make a better steak than yours truly, but even I like to take a night off once in a while ; )
RESTAURANTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Find out if you are in a watch or warning area for Tropical Storm Alex

Much of Florida south of Orlando all the way to the Keys, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are under tropical storm warnings as a system intensifies and moves closer to the state over the next 24 hours. Forecasters expect the system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex during the day Friday. Coastal flood watches are also in effect across the state. Use the maps below ...
PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Tropical development likely as system moves toward South Florida

MIAMI — Hurricane season has begun and it looks like we're off to another quick start. The National Hurricane Center tagged the disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Wave Invest 91-L. It now has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm...
FLORIDA STATE

