ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Isaiah Patterson, fast-rising Yelm linebacker, discusses Oregon Ducks offer, big summer plans

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhdY6_0g1AAdWk00

Class of 2024 Yelm High School (Washington) linebacker Isaiah Patterson had a "wow" moment on the recruiting trail last month when he added his first scholarship offer from the Oregon Ducks.

Following that offer, multiple college football programs reached out, signaling that the 6-foot-2, 210-pound 'backer was officially on the recruiting radar.

At this weekend's Northwest Showcase at Western Oregon University, Patterson discussed his big offer, how his recruitment has changed in the past few weeks and his goals for the summer, which includes getting his driver's license.

Check it out:

Isaiah Patterson, fast-rising Washington linebacker, ready for the spotlight (; 3:45)

Comments / 1

Related
osubeavers.com

Game Time Change Announced For Oregon State-Auburn Opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The NCAA Super Regional opening-game between Oregon State and Auburn Saturday night has been changed to a 7 p.m. PT start, it was announced Wednesday. Game two of the super regional is also slated for 7 p.m. Game three's first pitch, if necessary, has yet to be determined.
CORVALLIS, OR
buildingthedam.com

Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Football

Zakaih Saez is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end/outside linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 2023 recruit also held offers from Florida State, Maryland, Iowa State, Pitt. Louisville, Mississippi State and many others. He announced his decision on Twitter the other day. It sounds like it was a total team effort...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
Tacoma, WA
Education
City
Spokane, WA
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Toutle, WA
Local
Washington Education
Spokane, WA
Education
Toutle, WA
Education
Tacoma, WA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
Toutle, WA
Sports
Yelm, WA
Sports
Tacoma, WA
Football
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Yelm, WA
Yelm, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Sports
Spokane, WA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Western Oregon University#Recruiting#American Football#Yelm High School#The Oregon Ducks
Scorebook Live

Oregon State Beavers ready to add football commitment

UPDATE - Florida edge-rusher Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Beavers The Oregon State Beavers hosted a big collection of official visitors over the weekend, and the early reviews are positive. In fact, it sounds as though Oregon State picked up a key commitment from one of its visitors.  ...
Canby Herald

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
fishduck.com

Bo Nix’s Picks: Can You Live With Them?

Right now Oregon fans are almost swooning in a classic “honeymoon” phase with new head coach Dan Lanning before any games are played. To a degree, I have detected Oregon fans, (yours truly included) being quite willing to whitewash any negative components associated with transfer quarterback Bo Nix up to now. I was enjoying some sports betting but had to return to pondering this after watching the results of the Oregon Spring Game. Did that game make you reconsider your expectations of the former Auburn quarterback?
EUGENE, OR
Scorebook Live

‘For all the alumni that have come before us.’ Lions past and present celebrate as West Linn dominates en route to 1st baseball crown since 1982

By René Ferrán | Photos by Leon Neuschwander  KEIZER — A few days before the start of the OSAA Class 6A baseball playoffs, West Linn coach Joe Monahan brought his team to Volcanoes Stadium. He sat his players in the third-base dugout and had them visualize what it would be like playing in a ...
BEAVERTON, OR
kezi.com

Beavers defeat Vanderbilt, advance to Super Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Matthew Gretler's go-ahead solo home run in the seventh was the difference as Oregon State baseball takes down Vanderbilt, 7-6, to advance to the Super Regional. The Beavers were trailing 3-2 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning capped off by a Jacob Melton two-run home...
CORVALLIS, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy