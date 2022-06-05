Isaiah Patterson, fast-rising Yelm linebacker, discusses Oregon Ducks offer, big summer plans

Class of 2024 Yelm High School (Washington) linebacker Isaiah Patterson had a "wow" moment on the recruiting trail last month when he added his first scholarship offer from the Oregon Ducks.

Following that offer, multiple college football programs reached out, signaling that the 6-foot-2, 210-pound 'backer was officially on the recruiting radar.

At this weekend's Northwest Showcase at Western Oregon University, Patterson discussed his big offer, how his recruitment has changed in the past few weeks and his goals for the summer, which includes getting his driver's license.

Check it out: