Stillwater, OK

Thunderstorms Sunday moving east in Oklahoma toward Arkansas

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and possible hail and high wind moved across Oklahoma Sunday toward Arkansas.

Storms are possible Sunday night in the River Valley, the National Weather Service reports.

Meanwhile, storms were moving into Stillwater, Oklahoma Sunday morning. Arkansas Razorback baseball was scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the winner's bracket of the NCAA regional tournament barring weather delays. There was a 60% chance of showers before noon Sunday in Stillwater and a 50% chance for storms after 11 p.m. for those Arkansas travelers who may head home after the game.

Host Oklahoma State University was scheduled to play an elimination game with Missouri State at 1 p.m.

In Fort Smith, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 88.

More storms are likely after 1 a.m. Monday with a 60% chance. There is a 40% chance for showers before 1 p.m. Monday, the weather service reported.

Follow swtimes.com for sports and weather updates.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Thunderstorms Sunday moving east in Oklahoma toward Arkansas

