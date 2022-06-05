ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Hearing will determine future of remaining SFUD commissioners

By Calvin Shomaker
heraldcourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hearing date is set to determine if South Fork Utility District (SFUD) commissioners will be removed from their positions. On July 14, a contested case hearing will be held in Nashville as a state board will be tasked with ruling on the removal of SFUD commissioners more than three months...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

heraldcourier.com

650 jobs announced in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Business leaders and elected officials were in Blountville on Monday for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the new Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) facility where the company announced 650 new jobs for locations in Kingsport and Bristol/Blountville. Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Va. Business College owes $159K in taxes

BRISTOL, Va. — In addition to issues with its Bristol, Virginia campus, owners of the embattled Virginia Business College now owe the city nearly $159,000 in taxes. Monday was the deadline for taxpayers to pay their 2022 tax bills, and U.S. Magis International Education Center, the owners of the former Virginia Intermont College on Moore Street, failed to make a $71,364 payment, city Treasurer Angel Britt confirmed via email.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Generals’ monument not part of rededication ceremony

During Friday’s rededication of the “Common Foot Soldier” — a statue originally dedicated as a monument to the Confederate soldiers from Washington County — a smaller, second pedestal honoring Civil War generals from Virginia was not a part of the rededication ceremony. The smaller monument...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Construction for new Bristol, Virginia school finally begins

BRISTOL, Va. — City and state officials formally broke ground Monday on the city’s first new school in 50 years, a project once considered all but impossible given the city’s indebtedness. Joined by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state lawmakers, city and school officials recounted the yearslong...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Youngkin participates in Southwest Virginia education roundtable

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin attended a roundtable discussion focused on education at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon on Monday. At the beginning of the roundtable, Youngkin highlighted his administration’s commitment to improving Virginia’s education system and gave a brief update on the education budget that has been passed by the Virginia General Assembly, which — once he officially receives, reviews and signs the legislation — will become the largest public education budget in Virginia history.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Schapiro: A payday loans fight that started in Va. with a whimper, ended with a bang

Jay Speer has been lobbying the Virginia Legislature about as long as he’s been a parent: 22 years. And for nearly all of them, while he and his wife raised two children, both of whom are now out of college, Speer has been battling the high-cost instant-loan industry, arguing that payday and car-title lenders exploit mostly the poor with debts that they struggle to pay off — if at all.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

City breaks ground on new elementary school

BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol Virginia city and school leaders formally broke ground this morning on a new $25 million elementary school - with a little help from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. "This is what happens when people come together, ask for help and then they go to work. It's extraordinary," the...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Man charged in shooting in Buchanan County

HURLEY, Va. — On Saturday, deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the Mill Creek section of Hurley, Virginia. The call was received at approximately 8:15 p.m. by the Buchanan County 911 Dispatch of a male subject shooting a firearm at a residence.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Marine swimmers reunite in Wytheville

For years, Geoffrey Werth wondered what happened to an old Marine buddy of his. The two formed a strong bond in the early 1990s when they were assigned to train as scout swimmers in California. Werth searched online for his friend several times without success. “I looked for him for...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
heraldcourier.com

Woman killed in Buchanan County car crash

GRUNDY, Va. — A woman from Big Rock has died after a traffic crash in Buchanan County, Virginia. At 5:58 a.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 460, less than a mile west of Route 656, according to a written statement. A...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Sixteen VHSL state quarterfinal games today involving local teams. Some things to know.

Chilhowie (13-12) vs. Auburn (18-5), 1 p.m. The Skinny: Chilhowie sent shockwaves across the state with Friday’s 6-1 win over Lebanon in the finals of the Region 1D tournament. How big of a stunner was it? “The biggest upset I have ever been involved in during my lifetime, as a player or coach, was the win over Lebanon,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “All the credit goes to our players. They withstood the storm, stayed together and kept believing. I told them that after every storm comes a rainbow. You just have to be patient and make it through the tough times to see it. This is the team I thought we could be.” …. Chilhowie lost 10 of its first 15 games, won just twice at home, finished third in the Hogoheegee District tournament and hadn’t been over .500 until Friday. The Warriors have gotten hot at the right time and beat Honaker (8-1), Rural Retreat (6-5) and Lebanon to win the Region 1D tournament. The Warriors were the first Class 1 team to beat Lebanon this season. …Chilhowie lost to Auburn in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 playoffs. The Eagles went on to win the state championship in each of those years. … Daniel Hutton pitched well in the 2-0 state semifinal loss to Auburn last season and he’s still the ace for the Warriors. … This is Chilhowie’s fifth state tournament appearance (2022, 2021, 2019, 2012, 1972). … Auburn lost seven seniors off last year’s state title team, but the Eagles have still played at a high level. Senior catcher Tyler Sparrer (.450, 28 RBIs), junior pitcher/third baseman Damien Boyd (8-3; .400, 25 RBIs), sophomore outfielder/third baseman Kenny Wade (.400, 27 RBIs) and freshman pitcher/outfielder Jared Lavergne (8-0 on the mound; .400) have been the leaders. Eric Altizer has served two stints as Auburn’s head coach (1999-2008; 2016-present) and is a 1985 graduate of the school. His final high school game as a player was a Region C tournament loss to Castlewood in 1985. … Can Chilhowie keep the mojo going? “In a one-game scenario, which is the VHSL playoffs, anything can happen,” Robinson said. “We lost by the slaughter rule both times during the regular-season to Lebanon. We had two hits in both games combined and got no-hit in one game. We were very fortunate that their top two pitchers were unavailable, but so was ours. Anything can happen. The biggest, strongest, fastest doesn't always win. That is what makes baseball so great.”
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Appy League: Bristol State Liners lose third straight

The Bristol State Liners losing skid hit three games as they dropped a 6-2 Appalachian League decision to the homestanding Burlington Sock Puppets on Tuesday night. Burlington’s Dante Girardi (Calvary Christian) hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Sock Puppets, while Daniel Frontera (Seton Hall) pitched six scoreless innings as Burlington improved to 6-0.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Bristol home listings for people who need a lot of living space

These houses don't come along everyday! Here is your chance to own a unique property on the historic registry. This1846 built home has 7 bedrooms and 6 bath with inground pool is awaiting it's new owner. This property has many updates including but not limited to: new electrical, new appliances, granite and soap stone countertops, subway tile backsplash, gas water heater, copper plumbing, HVAC(3) installed in 2018. Inground pool was installed in 2011 and is heated by propane heat. Roof was installed 2011. This home is sure to check all the boxes. From the Maxwell house history to the Fox's selling to Janson in 2007 both operating it as a bed & breakfast. This house has been loved by many and could be your piece of history. The butcher block in the kitchen is around 150 years old as it came out of the old A & P grocery store. The built-ins are from St. Paul Drug at least 150+ years old. Both chandeliers are from1825-1830 era. If walls could talk, the stories would be amazing! Don't forget about the guest house, complete with an indoor gymnasium. Could be used as a mother in law suite with a little TLC. You have over 3 acres near the town of Abingdon with a creek and plenty of room to roam. Also a detached 3 car garage for all your storage needs. The tranquil garden area is perfect for after your long days at the office. This house has too much to offer or mention. Come and own your piece of history today!
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

UVa-Wise receives $2.1M federal grant to help college-bound students

WISE, Va. — When Clintwood native Carson Fuller was a high school student, he knew he wanted to go to college but wasn’t quite sure how to go about it. A friend’s older sister told Fuller about the Upward Bound program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The former Ridgeview High School student applied and spent three years in the program. When he joined UVa-Wise, he had already earned enough college credits to start his undergraduate career as a sophomore.
WISE, VA
heraldcourier.com

VHSL CLASS 2 SOFTBALL: Appomattox tops Tazewell, 5-0

APPOMATTOX, Va. — Tazewell was in rally mode. With two outs, Brooke Nunley drew a walk, and Alayshia Griffith followed with a slap single bunt to the third-base side. The bases were loaded for Maddie Gillespie, who became the first credible scoring threat Appomattox faced after she battled back from an 0-2 count. Gillespie took balls 1 and 2, then fouled off the fifth pitch in the fifth-inning at-bat. With one swing, she could’ve turned the Bulldogs’ two-run deficit into a two-run lead Tuesday.
APPOMATTOX, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bubba Edwards is new head football coach at Castlewood

Another head football coaching vacancy was filled on Monday as Bubba Edwards was approved as the new gridiron boss at Castlewood High School during the Russell County School Board meeting. Edwards is a 1997 graduate of now-defunct Haysi High School and played football at the University of Virginia’s College at...
CASTLEWOOD, VA
heraldcourier.com

VHSL CLASS 1 SOFTBALL: Fort Chiswell tops Eastside

WISE, Va. – When Eastside went to the lefthander in the top of the seventh inning, Fort Chiswell’s Rileigh Dalton was ready. “It is just a different angle,” Dalton said. “You don’t see it a lot and a lot of them leave pitches outside and you can see it more.”
FORT CHISWELL, VA

