Watch the Queen meet Paddington Bear!

BBC
 3 days ago

The Queen has met Paddington Bear, in a sketch which opened...

www.bbc.co.uk

Collider

Paddington Joins the Queen for Tea For Her Platinum Jubilee

In February Queen Elizabeth II became the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service to the United Kingdom. To commemorate the unprecedented achievement, the UK is throwing a Platinum Jubilee lasting from June 2-5 with public events and parades to honor Her Majesty. One very special guest even received tea with Her Majesty! On June 4 Paddington Bear sat down with The Queen to share a calm before the excitement of the Platinum Party at the Palace, the massive concert held outside of Buckingham Palace. The sweet British bear even brought The Queen a marmalade sandwich!
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
BBC

Brenda Edwards says son Jamal's death was due to cardiac arrhythmia

Brenda Edwards has said her son Jamal died from cardiac arrhythmia after he took recreational drugs. The music entrepreneur, who helped launch the careers of Dave and Ed Sheeran, died in February aged 31. Brenda Edwards, a singer and Loose Women panellist, said in a statement on Tuesday she was...
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
BBC

Connor Marron death: Student was soaking and shoeless when hit by train

The parents of a student who was found "soaked from the waist down" and without shoes after he was hit by a train in north London have said they may never know what happened. Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend before he was killed in the early hours of 2 January.
BBC

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday. Lilibet is seen smiling at a birthday picnic hosted by the couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan said they were "incredibly touched" by birthday wishes they received...
BBC

Tiffany Youngs, wife of Tom, dies after suffering from cancer

Tiffany Youngs, the wife of former England and Leicester hooker Tom, has died after suffering from cancer. Tiffany was diagnosed with a lymphatic cancer in 2014, prompting Tom to step away from England's tour of New Zealand to care for his wife. Her brother-in-law Ben Youngs similarly opted not to...
BBC

Harry and Meghan: White supremacists targeted Sussexes, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie as an "abomination" in a podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Prince Harry to be "judicially killed for treason", a jury heard. Mr Gibbons, 38, of Carshalton, south London, is on trial at...
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton is set to join forces with Brad Pitt to produce a thrilling Formula One film - after Apple Studios won the rights for $130M following a fierce bidding war

Lewis Hamilton is set to join forces with Brad Pitt for a drama after Apple won the rights to the film in a reported $130 million deal. According to Deadline, the film will see Pitt, 58, star as a racing driver who comes out of retirement to compete with a rookie, with the former World Champion, 37, acting as a producer on the project.
BBC
Daily Mail

Jason Bateman withdraws from directing the movie Artemis over creative differences... after Apple paid $100 million-plus to purchase movie which stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Jason Bateman has left the film Artemis, which he was slated to direct, over creative differences. Deadline on Tuesday reported that the decision between Bateman and the film's production company These Pictures was an amicable one, and that the sides could work again if the right project was to arise.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Calls Out Kelly Clarkson Over Resurfaced ‘Blackout’ Era Comments: ‘I Don’t Forget’

Britney Spears, 40, called out fellow pop star Kelly Clarkson, also 40, over an old interview the American Idol winner gave back in 2007. At the time, Britney was going through the biggest public breakdown in her career as she navigated a divorce from ex Kevin Federline, and dropped critically acclaimed album Blackout — while Kelly was promoting her project My December. “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone?” Kelly, then 25, said on station Q100.
BBC

Tributes paid to A390 victim 'loved by so many'

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died following a collision in Cornwall. Emergency services attended a crash on the A390 at the junction for Braddock Church, between Lostwithiel and Dobwalls, at about 15:00 BST on 20 May. Denise Yeo, 50, from the Liskeard area, was airlifted to Derriford...
BBC

Family of Archie Battersbee await life-support ruling

The family of a 12-year-old boy with brain damage are waiting for a High Court judge to decide if his life-support treatment should continue. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Doctors at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel in east London said...
Daily Mail

Boost for free speech: 'Unburnable' edition of Margaret Atwood's classic novel The Handmaid's Tale fetches £103,000 at auction... with proceeds funding mission to combat book banning

An ‘unburnable’ edition of Margaret Atwood’s bestseller The Handmaid’s Tale has sold at auction for £103,000. In a promotional video, the Canadian author, 82, donned black safety gloves and blasted the book, pictured, with a flamethrower to test its resistance. The one-of-a-kind copy went under...
Daily Mail

Tate art gallery wants to return collection of works 'from Francis Bacon's archive' to the donor after historians announced the documents are of 'unknown authorship'

The Tate art gallery wants to return works – said to be part of painter Francis Bacon’s archive – to their donor after historians raised ‘credible doubts’ over the documents’ origins. The 1,000-piece archive includes sketches, magazine and newspaper cuttings, books and photos of...
