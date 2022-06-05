ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game-worn Kobe Bryant jersey sells for $2.735 million

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvnaH_0g1A7s1D00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wY0UY_0g1A7s1D00

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant delivered so many unforgettable memories during his Hall of Fame career. Now, a game-worn jersey from one of his first NBA playoff games will likely do down as one of the biggest jersey sales ever.

A five-time NBA champion, Bryant made his playoff debut on April 25, 1997, against the Portland Trail Blazers. He only played 46 seconds in that matchup and scored two points. He would later score 22 points in his third playoff game then scored 19 points on May 8, 1997 after hitting 13-of-14 free throws against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Related: Kobe Bryant was ‘miserable’ early in Los Angeles Lakers career

More than two decades after he wore that uniform from his 19-point performance against Karl Malone and John Stockton, Bryant’s jersey sold at auction for an astonishing price.

Recently placed on SCP Auctions , the game-worn Kobe Bryant jersey sold for $2.735 million, per TMZ Sports . Following an intense bidding war featuring 26 offers, the final bid of $2,735,546 came out on top for the piece of NBA history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xi6mJ_0g1A7s1D00
Also Read:
NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

Across 220 career playoff games, Bryant averaged 25.6 points. He also averaged more than 30 points per playoff game in five separate years, including his last postseason appearance with the Lakers in 2012.

  • Kobe Bryant career stats: 33,643 points (25 ppg), 6,306 assists (5.2 apg), 1,944 steals (1.4 spg)

Moore than a year after the devastating helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Jobe and Gianna Bryant, a settlement was reached between the pilot’s estate and the helicopter operations company with the families in June 2021.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham set to add former All-Star to Lakers staff?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be adding a big name to his coaching staff, at least according to one person who would know. Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is likely to be a part of Ham’s staff in Los Angeles, according to Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway has some knowledge of Wallace’s plans, as Wallace served on Hardaway’s Memphis staff last season.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
John Stockton
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Lakers#Hall Of Fame#13 Of 14#Scp Auctions#Tmz Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Heat Nation

Pat Riley when asked about potential retirement: ‘I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you’

As all Miami Heat fans know, the 2021-22 NBA season didn’t end the way anyone within the organization would have liked. While the Heat advanced all the way to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, they ended up losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the series. Most teams in the NBA would be pleased with those results, but anything short of a championship is a letdown for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Auctions
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
The Spun

Adam Sandler Was Shocked By Shaquille O'Neal's Age

It wasn't that long ago that Shaquille O'Neal was still playing in the NBA. The Hall of Fame big man retired following the 2010-11 season. Maybe that's why actor Adam Sandler, 55, was so shocked to find out that O'Neal is actually 50 years old during a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Staying In Draft: NBA World Reacts

One of Shaquille O'Neal's sons is potentially going to be picked in the 2022 NBA Draft. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, LSU junior Shareef O'Neal is eligible to be selected in this year's draft. There was a prior list of withdrawals that mistakingly included O'Neal but it was fixed.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Surprising fan attends Game 2 of NBA Finals

There is nothing unusual about seeing celebrities or other notable figures in attendance at the NBA Finals. Still, it was a bit surprising to see one particular figure in attendance at Game 2 on Sunday. Eagle-eyed viewers watching Game 2 on Sunday noticed Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive sitting courtside...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy