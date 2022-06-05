ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, MI

A leader in his field, Lakeview's Berryhill is state champ in the shot put

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnJQm_0g1A7KRr00

Andrew Berryhill figured state titles were thrown around at Lakeview every couple of seasons. So when he was throwing around his shot put at elite distances, he wasn't that impressed with himself.

Until he found out that his state title was the first for the school in track in 10 years.

Lakeview's Berryhill finished as state champion in the shot put in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 State Track and FiFinals at Rockford on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxJ65_0g1A7KRr00

Berryhill was amongst a handful of city and area track and field athletes that brought home medals from the state meet over the weekend.

"I thought Lakeview had won more state titles than than, but I guess not. I was surprised it had been awhile since we won one," Berryhill said. "It feels really good to represent Lakeview like that."

Berryhill is the first Spartan to win a boys track state title since Dan Emery in the pole vault in 2012.

The junior thrower had set the school record in the shot put earlier in the week at the All-City Meet at 57 feet, 10 inches. His state championship heave was just short of that at 57-9.

Berryhill also finished 11th in the state in the discus.

"He placed fifth in the shot last year, so we thought he was going to have a good chance, but it's always a surprise to win a state title because you have to go out and get it done," said Lakeview boys track coach Matt Miller. "He has had a tremendous year in both throws. In shot put, we think he is right on the cusp of doing something special. Really happy with the way he competed."

Lakeview also had a standout performance from Caleb Bost, who finished third in the 800 run in a time of 1:53.53.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpiOW_0g1A7KRr00

Division 2 Boys

Harper Creek continued its standout boys track season with a good performance at the Division 2 meet at Forest Hills Eastern High School.

The Beavers set the school record in the 1,600 relay and took third with a time of 3:25.59 with the team of Cristo Castellanos, Ryan Wallace, Owen Gilbert and Logan Wood.  Gilbert, who set the school record in the 800 at the All-City Meet earlier in the week, took seventh in that event at states in 1:58.19.

Marshall's Carson Tucker took third in the 800 in 1:57.25.

Division 2 Girls

Olivet had a top performance in the Division 2 meet as Payton Otto was second in the state in the discus with a throw of 134-3. The Olivet 400 relay team took sixth in a time of 50.38 with the team of McKenzie Speer, Alyssa Kennedy, Megan Neitzel and Kennedi Hewitt. Hewitt added an eighth place in the 200.

Division 3 Boys

Delton-Kellogg's Caden Ferris took second at the Division 3 state meet at Kent City , with a throw of 160-2 in the discus.

Homer's Diego Lebron was seventh in the high jump at 6-1.

Division 3 Girls

Quincy finished fifth in the state as a team with 28 points, led by its field events. The Orioles' Raigen Horsfall took second in the shot put at 39-9 and her teammate Sophia Snellenberger was fourth in the same event at 39-3. The same duo were All-State in the discus with Snellenberger taking second at 140-4 and Horsfall third at 116-5.

Homer's Emma Wildt was fourth in the pole vault.

Division 4 Boys

Colon, Climax-Scotts and St. Philip all came away with All-State performances at the Division 4 meet at Hudsonville.

Colon's Alexander Stoll was state champ in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.92 and he finished sixth in the 100 dash.

Shannon Miles was fourth for Climax-Scotts in the high jump.

The St. Philip 3,200 relay team finished eighth in 8:35.85 with the team of Ryan Casterline, Max Shugars, Jacob Thome and Luke Sprague.

Division 4 Girls

The Athens girls team finished seventh with 24 points. Sara Nobach had two All-State performances, taking third in the 400 and fifth in the 200. Jocelyn Hall was second in the 100 hurdles. Abby Youmans was eighth in the shot put.

The Athens 400 relay team was fourth overall with the team of Kenneddi Comwell, Hall, Nobach and Kamryn Parlin.

Colon's Noemi Cester was eighth in the 3,200.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: A leader in his field, Lakeview's Berryhill is state champ in the shot put

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Olivet Forfeits MHSAA Baseball Tournament Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed Wednesday it has told Olivet it must forfeit its district championship baseball win this past Saturday over Marshall. At issue is a pitch count violation in the final game. Olivet thus forfeits also its Regional opening game against Charlotte and finishes the season with what it calls a 31-2 record, not counting the forfeits.
MLive.com

Bay County Sports Hall of Fame announces induction Class of 2022

BAY CITY, MI – Eric Devendorf gave his hometown a long-awaited basketball star. A community that has had more basketball heartache than basketball heroes, Bay City rallied around its first phenom in nearly a generation when Devendorf splashed onto the scene at Bay City Central in 2002. And it rallied behind him again with his election to the Bay County Sports Hall of Fame.
BAY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
City
Hudsonville, MI
City
Marshall, MI
Lakeview, MI
Sports
City
Lakeview, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
My Magic GR

Have You Visited Grand Rapids Oldest And Most Unique Mini Golf Course?

I really REALLY love mini golf. Like, an insane amount. I grew up on a golf course in rural Kentucky, and as soon as I could walk my late father put a putter in my hand and told me to hit the "teeny tiny grass", which was what I called the green. But, my long game has never been worth a crap, so I really find myself enjoying playing as much mini golf as humanly possible.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

Man arraigned in death of Big Rapids woman found on White Pine Trail

BIG RAPIDS — A 23-year-old man suspected in the death of a Big Rapids woman found Friday along White Pine Trail is facing a charge of non-negligent manslaughter/voluntary homicide. Daykota Dallas Handrich was arraigned June 4 in Mecosta County's 77th District Court. He is being held without bond. According...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

A sneak peak at the 2022 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Each year, the National Cherry Festival brings people from around the country to Michigan. This year's festival is set for July 2-9 in Traverse City. National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano and Executive Director Kat Paye joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to give us a sneak peak at what's in store this year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Put#Track And Field
My North.com

Red Hot Best 2022: The Best of Traverse City

You voted, and the results are in! Dive in for the best of the best in Grand Traverse County. From restaurant to local nonprofit (and everything in between!) here are your 2022 Red Hot Best winners in Traverse City. After more than 63,100 nominations and 177,700 votes, a record-breaking 22,200...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
macaronikid.com

Summer Road Trip Ideas Within a Few Hours of Grand Rapids

As a kid, I remember the best part of summer was the vacations and road trips my family would take. We live in a world where we feel we have to constantly be on the go and fill up our schedules to feel productive and accomplished. But this summer, I challenge you to pause and spend some time with your family. Although gas prices are soaring and everything has increased in price, don't let it stop you from taking a vacation, road trip, or even a day trip to create memories with your family. We only have a short period of time with our kids before they leave for college, get married, move out, etc. Let's make the most of the time we have with those we love. Your kids will never forget the experiences you give them. Check out some cool places in Michigan that would make a great day trip or weekend trip for your family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Restaurant Has One Of The Best French Fries In America

When I think of the best tasting French Fries the first place that comes to mind is Mcdonald's. Another top contender for me is Curly Fries from Arby's. But when it comes to finding the best French Fries in Michigan you won't find them at a fast-food restaurant. You'll find them at this popular Michigan bar and restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
townbroadcast.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash Friday was from Hastings

Thomas Robert Sheridan of Hastings was the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV on Patterson Road near 136th Avenue and Yankee Springs Meadows mobile home park last Friday. Tom’s greatest love was riding his Harley and spending time with his family, Cara and his many friends....
HASTINGS, MI
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Former Hudsonville dollar store under construction

The site of a former convenience store is under construction and soon will be home to three new tenants. Grand-Rapids based CD Barnes Construction recently started partial demolition of the previous Keegstra’s Dollar Store building at 3499 Kelly St. in Hudsonville. The 11,200-square-foot space is being remodeled to house...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

1K+
Followers
719
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy