A leader in his field, Lakeview's Berryhill is state champ in the shot put

Andrew Berryhill figured state titles were thrown around at Lakeview every couple of seasons. So when he was throwing around his shot put at elite distances, he wasn't that impressed with himself.

Until he found out that his state title was the first for the school in track in 10 years.

Lakeview's Berryhill finished as state champion in the shot put in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 State Track and FiFinals at Rockford on Saturday.

Berryhill was amongst a handful of city and area track and field athletes that brought home medals from the state meet over the weekend.

"I thought Lakeview had won more state titles than than, but I guess not. I was surprised it had been awhile since we won one," Berryhill said. "It feels really good to represent Lakeview like that."

Berryhill is the first Spartan to win a boys track state title since Dan Emery in the pole vault in 2012.

The junior thrower had set the school record in the shot put earlier in the week at the All-City Meet at 57 feet, 10 inches. His state championship heave was just short of that at 57-9.

Berryhill also finished 11th in the state in the discus.

"He placed fifth in the shot last year, so we thought he was going to have a good chance, but it's always a surprise to win a state title because you have to go out and get it done," said Lakeview boys track coach Matt Miller. "He has had a tremendous year in both throws. In shot put, we think he is right on the cusp of doing something special. Really happy with the way he competed."

Lakeview also had a standout performance from Caleb Bost, who finished third in the 800 run in a time of 1:53.53.

Division 2 Boys

Harper Creek continued its standout boys track season with a good performance at the Division 2 meet at Forest Hills Eastern High School.

The Beavers set the school record in the 1,600 relay and took third with a time of 3:25.59 with the team of Cristo Castellanos, Ryan Wallace, Owen Gilbert and Logan Wood. Gilbert, who set the school record in the 800 at the All-City Meet earlier in the week, took seventh in that event at states in 1:58.19.

Marshall's Carson Tucker took third in the 800 in 1:57.25.

Division 2 Girls

Olivet had a top performance in the Division 2 meet as Payton Otto was second in the state in the discus with a throw of 134-3. The Olivet 400 relay team took sixth in a time of 50.38 with the team of McKenzie Speer, Alyssa Kennedy, Megan Neitzel and Kennedi Hewitt. Hewitt added an eighth place in the 200.

Division 3 Boys

Delton-Kellogg's Caden Ferris took second at the Division 3 state meet at Kent City , with a throw of 160-2 in the discus.

Homer's Diego Lebron was seventh in the high jump at 6-1.

Division 3 Girls

Quincy finished fifth in the state as a team with 28 points, led by its field events. The Orioles' Raigen Horsfall took second in the shot put at 39-9 and her teammate Sophia Snellenberger was fourth in the same event at 39-3. The same duo were All-State in the discus with Snellenberger taking second at 140-4 and Horsfall third at 116-5.

Homer's Emma Wildt was fourth in the pole vault.

Division 4 Boys

Colon, Climax-Scotts and St. Philip all came away with All-State performances at the Division 4 meet at Hudsonville.

Colon's Alexander Stoll was state champ in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.92 and he finished sixth in the 100 dash.

Shannon Miles was fourth for Climax-Scotts in the high jump.

The St. Philip 3,200 relay team finished eighth in 8:35.85 with the team of Ryan Casterline, Max Shugars, Jacob Thome and Luke Sprague.

Division 4 Girls

The Athens girls team finished seventh with 24 points. Sara Nobach had two All-State performances, taking third in the 400 and fifth in the 200. Jocelyn Hall was second in the 100 hurdles. Abby Youmans was eighth in the shot put.

The Athens 400 relay team was fourth overall with the team of Kenneddi Comwell, Hall, Nobach and Kamryn Parlin.

Colon's Noemi Cester was eighth in the 3,200.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: A leader in his field, Lakeview's Berryhill is state champ in the shot put