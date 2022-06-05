ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Arrest Man That Made Shooting Threats At Hillcrest Medical Center

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Tulsa Police arrested a man that made shooting threats Saturday night.

Police said a nurse called them to Hillcrest Medical Center.

The nurse told police that Matthew Starkel was visiting a patient and started loudly talking about needing back surgery.

Starkel said if he didn’t get pain medication, he would shoot up someone like “the other guy did the other day.”

A booking report said he was referring to the shooting at Saint Francis Wednesday.

