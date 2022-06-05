Tulsa Police Arrest Man That Made Shooting Threats At Hillcrest Medical Center
Tulsa Police arrested a man that made shooting threats Saturday night.
Police said a nurse called them to Hillcrest Medical Center.
The nurse told police that Matthew Starkel was visiting a patient and started loudly talking about needing back surgery.
Starkel said if he didn’t get pain medication, he would shoot up someone like “the other guy did the other day.”
A booking report said he was referring to the shooting at Saint Francis Wednesday.
