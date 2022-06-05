ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets in shootout with accused car burglars

By Destinee Hannah, Andrew Ellison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused car burglar has been listed in critical condition after being shot overnight in East Memphis.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Perkins Terrace. Court documents said a man was walking his dog when three men stopped their vehicle, got out and ran towards his neighbor’s home.

The man told officers he asked the men what they were doing and the suspects began shooting at him. MPD said the man returned fire. He is not facing charges at this time.

Mike Morrow lives across the street and say the man always looks out for people in the neighborhood.

“He ain’t taking no crap. That’s for sure,” Morrow said. “A better place around here with him around.”

One dead after Midtown shooting, 3 detained

Officers made the scene and found two of the suspects, Ashton Hairston and Chedrick Webber. Hairston admitted that he and his friend were breaking into cars and taking what was inside of them.

Webber was sitting on the corner of Dee Road and Perkins Terrace with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was later taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Hairston was charged with aggravated assault and theft of property. Investigators say Webber will also be charged if he survives his wound.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.

