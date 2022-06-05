ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Shakira And Gerard Pique Hire Lawyers With Singer Keen To Leave Barcelona After Break-Up

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Although Pique and Shakira never married, they share two children and have amassed a significant common fortune during their relationship.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and former girlfriend Shakira have reportedly hired lawyers to assist with the fall-out from their break-up.

Pique, 35, and Columbian pop star Shakira, 45, published a joint statement on Saturday to confirm that they were splitting after an 11-year relationship.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," read the statement released by Shakira's public relations firm. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Pique and Shakira share two children - Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

The family are based in Barcelona, where Pique has played for the city's world-famous soccer club since 2008.

Gerard Pique and Shakira pictured together at the FIFA Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2011

Pique is under contract with the club for another two years, but Shakira does not wish to continue living in Barcelona, according to Informalia .

A custody battle over their children is therefore likely and is said to be high on the agendas of the lawyers on both sides.

Although Pique and Shakira never married, they have amassed a significant common fortune during their relationship.

Sources cited by Informalia claim this could be worth around €700 million, with lawyers set to be tasked with dividing this wealth fairly.

Pique and Shakira first met in 2010 when the singer was promoting her FIFA World Cup anthem "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)".

Spain international Pique featured in the music video for that iconic track.

Rosa Milan
3d ago

👀Ummm, he cheated; & probably w/ someone that's not even up to par to Shakira...Shakira is 🔥😏

FORT KNOX
3d ago

Never understand why celebrities make Public announcements about their Break ups.... THEN ask u to respect their privacy. They merely peek curiosity by the public statements

Amore Diaz
3d ago

I never liked him.he is a typical Spanish SNUB.good for Shakira, Free And Happy without him.🙏💖🙏The Kids are hers. 😆👍

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Camila Cabello speaks about "rude" fans and her performance last night

Singer Camila Cabello performed last night in the Champions League final, and after the embarrassment she experienced, she spoke out, criticizing the fans who disturbed her during her performance. Camila, on the eve of Liverpool's match against Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris, had to go on stage to perform some of her hits, and she was looking forward to that opportunity.
UEFA
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Boris Becker sent Alexander Zverev message from jail

German tennis legend Boris Becker followed Alexander Zverev's French Open run and wished his fellow compatriot a quick recovery, Mischa Zverev revealed to BILD. Zverev, 25, reached the French Open semifinal before sustaining a horrific injury versus Rafael Nadal. In the 12th game of the second set, Zverev badly rolled...
TENNIS
ohmymag.co.uk

Shakira addresses hospitalisation rumours amidst separation from Gerard Piqué

Singer Shakira seems to be going through a hard time lately. The separation from her footballer ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué amidst cheating rumours is no secret. However, her fans were left extremely concerned when she was spotted near an ambulance with her, now, ex-boyfriend. Rumours of a suspected anxiety attack floated around. However, she soon cleared the air about these speculations.
CELEBRITIES
