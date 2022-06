Solana is inching closer to a critical point, which, if breached, can take the price all the way down to $30. The price action has formed a large descending triangle (represented in blue on the below chart). If the price breaks below the current support at $37, then Solana will be more likely to continue decreasing towards $30. The current resistance is at $44 and it doesn’t seem very probable for the price to revisit this level considering the market.

