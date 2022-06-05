ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘Give me everything:’ 1 of 2 robbers admit to stealing 10 pairs of Nike shoes

By Bria Jones, Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3saf_0g1A50x000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cousins are being accused of stealing 10 pairs of Nike shoes at Piecez of Couture Fashion and shooting at the owner Saturday morning.

Carleton Douglas owns R & A Liquors with his family. He was working when police say 21-year-old Jernell Bonds and his cousin robbed Douglas’ aunt and uncle’s boutique.

The victim, Douglas’ uncle, told police the cousins came into the store as he was opening for the day.
One of the men was armed with a handgun that had an extended clip.

The victim told officers he was unlocking the business’ door in the 5300 block of South Third Street when a silver Nissan Altima with a taped rear passenger side window pulled up. He said one of the two men asked him what did they sell in the store, and the victim told them to come inside and look around.

McDonald’s employee admits to pointing gun at customers

Officers said one of the men then pulled out a handgun and told the victim, “Give me everything.” The other suspect began grabbing around 10 pairs of Nike shoes and placing them in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Police said Douglas’ uncle then ran outside when the suspects began shooting at him as they fled the scene. Officers also said the owner of the business next door was outside when the gunshots rang out and took cover.

One bullet struck the business within five feet of where the second victim took cover, according to police.

Less than 10 minutes later, MPD responded to a shooting call on Clinton Road where a man identified as Travarus Bonds was struck in the leg however police don’t know who fired the shots and why.

Officers said Bonds was one of the two men occupying a silver Nissan Altima with a taped rear passenger side window.

“I just came out and next thing I know bullets was flying by my head,” said Douglas “I was really mad because we don’t mess with nobody. Everybody know they can come up here and give y’all whatever.”

While officers were trying to give aid to Bonds, the other man got back inside the Nissan Altima and fled. Court documents said the man later returned to the shooting scene on foot and was identified as Jernell Bonds.

Douglas said the owners later realized they met the suspects the day before while promoting their business in Whitehaven.

“They gave them a business card,” he said. “I guess on the business card it say the address and stuff it say so they came right back to rob them in the morning. That’s crazy.”

Two dead in overnight southeast Shelby County shooting

Travarus Bonds was taken to the hospital for treatment, and officers found the Nissan Altima parked in an abandoned house’s driveway. They later determined that Travarus Bonds and Jernell Bonds were the same men who robbed the business.

Jernell Bonds was arrested and gave a full confession to police. He was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and attempted first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court on June 6.

Travarus Bonds has been charged with theft of property $1,000 or less and aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 5

phill23
3d ago

over some Nike's shoes,so you mean too tell me you went too that store ,and got a attempted first degree murder over some dam shoes,dam! what are you guys smoking,but again you wonder why stores move out your neighborhoods.

Reply
4
Related
WREG

Mistake cost woman her vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It took less than a minute for a car load of thieves to steal a woman’s car parked outside an East Memphis hotel, and it was all caught on camera. The theft happened May 26 at the Doubletree in the 5000 block of Sanderlin. In the surveillance video released by police, you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Mcdonald, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man charged after employee shot at Oxford dog daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a person was shot near a dog daycare and spa in Oxford, Mississippi on Wednesday morning. Oxford police say a person has injuries that are not life-threatening after a shooting at Delta Dog on University Avenue. Michael Burt, 69, became a suspect after an investigation. Burt […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man shot in Oakhaven, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Oakhaven Tuesday. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3600 block of Tchulahoma Road at 6:18 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police describe the suspect as a bald man wearing a white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Nike Shoes#Give Me Everything#Property Crime#Piecez Of Couture Fashion#R A Liquors#Mpd
actionnews5.com

Death investigation at Serenity Towers amid legal trouble

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a death at Serenity Towers on Wednesday. Just after 12:15 p.m., MPD officers responded to a dead on arrival call. Investigator say the cause of death is still unknown. The apartment complex has been under fire recently with the city for...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Westwood, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in Memphis. The shooting happened on Western Park Drive, in the Westwood area. Memphis Fire confirmed they responded to a shooting call at 5:18 a.m. The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor argument ends in ‘sword-style joust:’ MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors ended up on the wrong side of the law in what police described as jousting. Tammie Gilchrist said she is not too surprised the argument between Earl Bolton and his neighbor across Randle Street ended in blows. “At first they were arguing back and forth with each other,” she said. “They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Who killed Gloria P. Johnson? Memphis Police search for answers in 1974 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help solving a cold case dating back to 1974. It began on a fall evening in southwest Memphis. Investigators said just before 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 16, 1974 – a Wednesday – Memphis firefighters responded to a reported grass fire on YMV Road, north of Fields Road near Hicky Street. Instead, they found a woman dead under debris.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Nissan
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed at Whitehaven motel, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed overnight at a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police confirmed the shooting happened around midnight at the Memory Lane Inn at 3524 Elvis Presley Blvd. Investigators were still at the scene when FOX13′s cameras arrived. No suspect information has been...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four charged in fatal Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested multiple suspects in a Midtown shooting that left a man dead inside his own apartment. Memphis police charged four people with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting on North Claybrook. Police say all four suspects were found not far from where the crime happened. Kierra Carr, Trevion […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired at MS utility worker; suspect identified

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home after he shot at a utility worker in Mississippi. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as Vonrico Dontrell Rayford, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with several counts […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

$4K stolen off woman’s debit card after buying food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman said she is scrambling after someone stole $4,000 after she went out for a bite to eat. LaShunda Oliver said it started after she went to get something to eat from a popular Cordova restaurant on June 3. She paid for a $42 meal but noticed more than that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman falls victim to employment fake check scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A Memphis woman hopes to warn others about a fake check scam after she was frauded out of thousands of dollars over a job that never even existed. The 64-year-old woman we talked to, who does not want to be identified, said she recently started scouring the internet looking and applying for various jobs […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘It took me to my knees:’ Who killed Mallory Morgan?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lyndsay Pittman held back tears as she described the day she found out her friend and coworker had been murdered. Memphis Police said Mallory Morgan, 27, was shot in the parking lot of the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments on May 12 just after midnight. “It was a shock. I just couldn’t believe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with murder after Oxford shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting in Oxford, Mississippi Wednesday. According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting victim in the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. Officers found the victim and suspect, Alexandria Griste, 29, when they arrived. The […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

WREG

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy