Local 10 News’ Nicole Perez reports from finial day of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in London

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.
It’s been seven decades since the Queen ascended to the throne at the age of 25 following the death of her father, George VI. During this time, she has modernized the monarchy and commanded the world stage with her intelligent, calm and focused energy. She has used fashion, from her clothes to her jewelry, to create an image that is inviolable,...
