Local 10 News’ Nicole Perez reports from finial day of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in London

By Nicole Perez
Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – The fourth and final day of the Queen’s Jubilee was quite the spectacle in London. The royal celebration honors Queen Elizabeth’s 70...

www.local10.com

HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
Daily Mail

Emotional moment Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill is presented with the painstakingly restored dress she wore as Queen's maid of honour at the 1953 Coronation

The Queen's former aide became tearful as she was presented with the dress she wore at the Coronation after it was painstakingly restored to its former glory. Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, 92, praised the 'unbelievable' transformation of the faded Norman Hartnell gown, which had laid in storage for decades and was badly damaged due to sun exposure.
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
People

Queen Elizabeth's 1953 Coronation Dress Is Going on Display at Windsor Castle

In honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates the monarch's record-breaking 70 years on the throne, her coronation dress is going on display. The famous gown, which the Queen wore on the day of her coronation on June 2, 1953, will be displayed as part of a special Platinum Jubilee exhibit at Windsor Castle from July 7 until Sept. 26.
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. It’s been seven decades since the Queen ascended to the throne at the age of 25 following the death of her father, George VI. During this time, she has modernized the monarchy and commanded the world stage with her intelligent, calm and focused energy. She has used fashion, from her clothes to her jewelry, to create an image that is inviolable,...
Daily Mail

'From Lilibet by herself': Adorable note the 11-year-old Queen wrote 'to mummy and papa' to celebrate the 1937 coronation of King George VI is revealed

The Royal Collection Trust has given an adorable glimpse into Her Majesty's childhood after revealing a handwritten letter to her parents in 1937. Aged just 11, the then Princess Elizabeth penned a note to her parents to celebrate the Coronation of King George VI, which was addressed 'to mamma and papa' from 'Lilibet by herself'.
AOL Corp

Spotted! Meghan Markle Seen Through Buckingham Palace Window at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

This just in: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted at Buckingham Palace. The sighting occurred during the Horse Guards Parade, which is one of many events celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Although the royal couple didn’t take balcony photos during the monarch’s Trooping the Colour birthday celebration, they were seen reuniting with family members through a palace window.
TheDailyBeast

Queen Elizabeth Forced to Abort Landing as She Arrives in London for Platinum Jubilee

An aircraft carrying Queen Elizabeth to London for her official platinum jubilee celebrations was forced to abort its landing with seconds to spare because of a lightning storm. The queen had flown down after a short break at her Balmoral residence when the storm hit and her pilot was ordered to make a “go-around” at RAF Northolt to the northwest of London on Tuesday evening. The Embraer 135 private jet circled London for 15 minutes before the storm lifted and the plane landed safely. The Sun said the 96-year-old monarch was unruffled by the “mid-air drama’” and was driven straight to Buckingham Palace, past fans are already camping out before this weekend’s events. A palace insider told the newspaper: “In circumstances like this you take no risks and it was right to abort landing during lightning strikes.”
purewow.com

Royal History in the Making: Prince Charles Just Took Over Queen Elizabeth’s Role at Parliament for the First Time

For the first time ever, Prince Charles stepped up and took center stage at the State Opening of Parliament. On Tuesday, the heir apparent showed up in place of Queen Elizabeth at the Palace of Westminster to deliver her opening speech, due to the 96-year-old monarch's continued issues with mobility. And Charles's son, Prince William, who also in attendance for the first time, joined his father in representing Her Majesty. Typically, Prince Charles accompanies his mother as she carries out her role at the State Opening of Parliament, but this marks the third time the queen has skipped the special event in her 70-year-reign.
