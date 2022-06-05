ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Suffolk County Women Accused Of Selling Illegal Fireworks

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Fireworks Photo Credit: Photo by Nong V on Unsplash

Two women have been accused of selling illegal fireworks at a Long Island store.

Responding to community complaints, Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers responded to Smokes R Us, located in Mastic at 194 Poospatuck Lane just before 2 p.m. Friday, June 3 where they saw signs on the door that fireworks were for sale.

After further investigation, police found 250 cases of fireworks on the shelves and in storage, police added.

The fireworks are valued at more than $100,000, according to police.

Police arrested the owner of the shop, Danielle Treadwell, age 47, of Mastic, and the store manager, Althea Hatcher, age 56, of West Babylon.

They were charged with:

  • Illegal storage of explosives, a Class E felony under New York State Labor Law,
  • Unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks.

They were issued Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Comments / 9

Jasmin Ortega
3d ago

This is a joke, people are selling guns and drugs everywhere and this made the news? How about a story on the evil that is bail reform?

Reply
4
