Murray, KY

Velda Buchanan, 66

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 3 days ago

On June 3, 2022, Velda Buchanan, 66, of Murray, KY, received her eternal reward while surrounded by her family. Velda was born July 11, 1955, and spent her life bringing joy and laughter into the world. She graduated from Metropolis High School in 1974 and in 1997, Velda (Miller) fell in...

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Marshall County Daily

Charles “Skeeter” Dennis Lindsey, 94

Charles “Skeeter” Dennis Lindsey, age 94, of Bardwell, Kentucky passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah. Mr. Lindsey was born in Arlington, Kentucky on February 27, 1928 to the late Joseph and Lillian Lindsey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force before retiring from a 33 year career with the United States Labor Departement where he was the Maintenance Superintendent over Water and Power at Martin Marietta. Charles was an active member of Bardwell Baptist Church, Laketon Hunting and Fishing Club and was a frequent visitor of Wednesday night dinner at the West Bardwell Hunting Club. His hobbies were fishing, gardening, picking pecans and tinkering in his shed, but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family.
BARDWELL, KY
Marshall County Daily

Lorene Tubbs, 94

Lorene Tubbs, age 94 of Benton, Kentucky died on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a housekeeper for Murray Hospital and a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church. Surviving are sons, Jimmy Tubbs, wife Janice, Quenice Tubbs, wife Debbie and Ronnie Tubbs, wife Pat,...
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Ronald W. Freeman, 79

Ronald W. Freeman, 79, of Symsonia, Kentucky, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 19, 2022, at 7:20 p.m. at his residence. Born in Flint, Michigan, to the late Leslie H. Freeman, Sr. and the late Edith P. (Butler) Freeman, Mr. Freeman served as an NCO in the Kentucky Armory National Guard, and his profession was overhead crane operator at the ICG Railroad.
SYMSONIA, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mr. Alfred Murdock, 95

Mr. Alfred Murdock, age 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died at his home on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Mr. Murdock was born March 19, 1927, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to the late William Bryan Murdock and Addie Rogers Murdock. He was a retired farmer and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Alfred was also a member of the Williams Chapel Church of Christ where he served as an elder and Sunday school teacher.
MURRAY, KY
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Kentucky Obituaries
Marshall County Daily

Helen C. Howard, 85

Helen C. Howard, 85 of Gilbertsville, KY. died Sunday June 5, 2022 at her home. She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Spillane of Ft. Worth, TX. Three sons; Michael P. Howard of Gilbertsville, KY Shawn Howard of Benton, KY and Danny Howard of Benton, KY Five grandchildren; Jacqueline Howard, James Patrick Howard, Brandon Michael Howard, Melissa Lieras and Daniel Howard Jr.
GILBERTSVILLE, KY
Marshall County Daily

Jane Jones Hall, 100

Jane Jones Hall, 100, of Princeton, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center in Paducah. Jane was born in Richmond to Tom and Zada Jones and graduated with a degree in education from Eastern Kentucky University, where she was Miss Eastern in 1942. She married William Petrie “Pete” Hall II in 1944 and taught first grade in Louisville while he completed his medical training. They then settled in Paducah, where they raised their two sons. After living in Nashville, Tennessee, for several years, they moved to Princeton in 2002.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Jacqueline Yvonne Stafford Huddleston Bowling, 92

Jacqueline Yvonne Stafford Huddleston Bowling, 92, of Paducah (native of Tazewell County,. Virginia) died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. She was a member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church, a member and past president. of the United Methodist Women of Fountain Avenue and a...
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Alice Summers, 79

Alice Summers, 79, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Summers was retired from the registration department at Western Baptist Hospital. She was a Paducah Ambassador, a member of Concord United Methodist Church and attended 12 Oaks Baptist Church where she was a member of the Radiant Ruth Sunday School Class.
PADUCAH, KY
Robert Grace
John Carpenter
Marshall County Daily

Hit and run in Calloway County 2 arrested and one still needed

Celebrate Summer with Red Wolf Pups, Dinosaurs, and More at the Woodlands Nature Station. Calvert City’s CC Metals & Alloys presents significant donation to Marshall County Hospital & Healthcare Foundation. On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office The Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Amin Hamid Hashemi, 68

Amin Hamid Hashemi, age 68, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 9:52 A.M. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. Amin was born on May 31, 1954 in Tehran, Iran to Hussein Hashemi and Moluk Saadat. He arrived in the United States around 18 years old. He graduated from Purdue University in Lafayette IN. He was an Engineer and an inventor with breakthrough patented inventions or trade secrets all in production and still being used today. He worked initially as a student for CINDAS Research Center at Purdue and then at Guardian Industries and Ford Motor Company and finally for his own company. Some of his inventions were declared 10 years ahead of technology; some markedly improved the safety of workers.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Regular guests Tammy Blackwell and Lenisa Jones with the Marshall County Library system joined us again recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program

Regular guests Tammy Blackwell and Lenisa Jones with the Marshall County Library system joined us again recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program. Lots of summer programs are going on at all three branches of the library; Benton, Calvert City and Hardin. Trivia nights, yoga for seniors, book sales, including a special book sale at the Calvert City branch July 1st & 2nd. To find out more you can check out their Facebook page or go to their website www.marshallcolibrary.org.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office The Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of Victor Burgess (46) of Fancy Farm.

Mr. Burgess had active warrants for Fleeing and Evading from a previous pursuit. The pursuit led officers onto State Highway 307 in Carlisle County. Mr. Burgess wrecked the 2004 Honda Motorcycle he was operating north of County Road 1141 on KY 307. He then fled on foot into a wooded area.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY

