Horry County police honors fallen officer on 22nd anniversary of line-of-duty death

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department honored one of its own Sunday on the 22nd anniversary of his death in the line of duty. HCPD Cpl. Dennis Lyden was beaten and...

www.wmbfnews.com

WMBF

Conway police adds comfort K9 to its ranks to help crime victims

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new four-legged officer has been added to the Conway Police Department, but this guy won’t be sniffing out drugs or helping to make any arrests. K9 King Griffin, who goes by Finn for short, was sworn in as a comfort canine to help victims of crimes.
CONWAY, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

Rear-end crash victim settles for $1M

By Heath Hamacher hhamacher@sclawyersweekly.com A man who was rear-ended by a loaded logging truck has settled his negligence claims for the insurer’s policy limits of $1 million, his attorney reports. Brent Arant of the Joye Law Firm in North Charleston represented the plaintiff, a 56-year-old man who was sitting at an intersection in Williamsburg County when the truck ...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Hartsville police: Tuesday shooting scene looked like ‘warzone’

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Potentially 40 shots were fired early Tuesday morning during a shooting in Hartsville while police were discussing how to handle problem areas following two shootings only hours before, according to an incident report. The incident happened about two hours after police responded to two different shooting scenes on Jasper and Marion […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Marion bank robbery suspect arrested in Florence, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Marion has been taken into custody. Emmanuel Godbold, 37, of Marion was arrested by the Florence Police Department on unrelated charges. During the investigation, police determined that Godbold robbed the TD Bank on Tuesday in...
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Dillon County community calls for action after 13-year-old accused of killing another teen during basketball game

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly shooting Tuesday during a basketball game among teenagers in a Dillon County neighborhood has the community calling for something to be done about gun violence. A 13-year-old is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice, accused of killing a 15-year-old and injuring another teen during the basketball […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Woman abuse of 911 system leads to arrest

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police responded to Parsonage Street at 8:52 p.m. about an assault. Police had already been to the residence at 6:21 p.m. because the complainant, Jacqueline Marie Sledge, 48, of Bennettsville had called 911 saying she needed an officer and hung up. At that time, police arrived to find the complainant extremely intoxicated, unsteady on her feet with slurred speech. Sledge said she didn’t know why she called the police. Police told Sledge that calling 911 without an emergency was a crime, and if it happened again charges would be filed. At 8:52 p.m., police received a call for an officer to return to the residence. Sledge said she had been assaulted. Police noted Sledge was still intoxicated. It was determined she had again abused the 911 system and she was charged with telephone call/abuse of 911.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Increased traffic enforcement happening in Georgetown Thursday, Friday

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in Georgetown should expect additional law enforcement presence on the roads Thursday and Friday as part of a state-wide coordinated effort. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) and State Transport Police will partner with local law enforcement agencies to crack down on traffic violations,...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be charged with three counts of reckless homicide. According to a newly released report, troopers say Emily Pelletier was going 73 miles per hour when she went past a...
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police seize nearly 30 thin, chained dogs in Longs: report

Nearly 30 dogs and several chickens were seized by Horry County Police Department as officers executed a search warrant in Longs last week, police records state. HCPD went to Moore Road about 7 a.m. June 3 for a search warrant. Officers heard a noise in the woods and found a "large amount" of dogs chained up in two separate spots, a police report states.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Argument over money leads to shooting in Chadbourn, one man injured

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the 9000 block of Peacock Road on Monday, June 8, around 5:20 p.m.. Deanna Kirby Thompson was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she shot a man over a reported argument over a sum of $300.
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person died after a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick County. According to Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from a vehicle after the crash on Hwy. 74. One of the two later died at the hospital. The vehicle...

