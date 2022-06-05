ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AP News Summary at 11:36 p.m. EDT

 3 days ago

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt...

TheDailyBeast

New York Prosecutors Are Zeroing In On Steve Bannon's 'We Build the Wall' Fraud, CNN Reports

Former President Donald Trump’s pardon of his erstwhile adviser Steve Bannon will not cover charges that may be coming in New York against the man who many credit with elevating Trump to the White House. Manhattan prosecutors have subpoenaed a number of people in Bannon’s inner circle, according to CNN, which could mean they are getting close to charging Bannon over his fundraising efforts for the private Mexico border wall campaign dubbed We Build the Wall. Trump had pardoned Bannon for any federal charges over that fundraising as one of the last acts of his presidency, but the pardon would not cover state charges, CNN reports. The former adviser also faces federal contempt charges for his failure to comply with a subpoena for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon’s lawyer told CNN, “I am unaware of these matters.”
NBC News

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will begin appearing on MSNBC this fall and host an original program in the coming year currently under development for streaming on Peacock, MSNBC President Rashida Jones announced Tuesday. Psaki held her final White House press briefing on May 13 following reports in...
NBC News

Surging Republican Senate candidate responds to Trump, GOP and past controversial tweets

If it’s Friday… President Biden delivers remarks at 3:00 pm ET urging states to use unspent Covid relief funds on police and crime prevention… Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy… NBC’s Benjy Sarlin looks at the baby-formula shortage… And we’re four days away from the primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
Salon

Jan. 6 hearings will feature "disturbing" new evidence, House Democrat previews

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
CNN

Trump ally Peter Navarro indicted, arrested at airport

A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate in the House January 6 committee’s investigation. CNN’s Evan Perez describes the scene at his court appearance.
DCist

It's The End For D.C.'s Trump International Hotel

The family of former President Donald Trump has sold the lease to the building that was home to Trump International Hotel, clearing the way for an investment company to convert the hotel into a Waldorf Astoria. The $375 million sale of the government lease to Miami-based CGI Merchant Group was...
MSNBC

Team Trump's Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress

When it comes to the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, there are some complex dimensions to the probe, but enforcement of subpoenas doesn’t have to be one of them. As regular readers know, Peter Navarro was a key insider in Donald Trump’s White House; he has important information; he was subpoenaed to cooperate with the bipartisan investigation; and he refused.
