AP News Summary at 11:36 p.m. EDT

Former President Donald Trump’s pardon of his erstwhile adviser Steve Bannon will not cover charges that may be coming in New York against the man who many credit with elevating Trump to the White House. Manhattan prosecutors have subpoenaed a number of people in Bannon’s inner circle, according to CNN, which could mean they are getting close to charging Bannon over his fundraising efforts for the private Mexico border wall campaign dubbed We Build the Wall. Trump had pardoned Bannon for any federal charges over that fundraising as one of the last acts of his presidency, but the pardon would not cover state charges, CNN reports. The former adviser also faces federal contempt charges for his failure to comply with a subpoena for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon’s lawyer told CNN, “I am unaware of these matters.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO