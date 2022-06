MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A second firearm in just as many days has been reported stolen out of another Manhattan vehicle. The Riley County Police Department says just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, a 44-year-old man reported to officers that his black Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver was stolen out of his car in the 1700 block of Laramie St.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO