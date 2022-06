If first impressions are indeed everything, St. Louis gave one hell of a memorable one in welcoming the NASCAR Cup Series to town for the first time. Sunday’s race was the icing on the cake for an area that threw its arms open to the NASCAR community from the start of the weekend until long after the checkered flag. The race was a sellout, providing fantastic images for highlight reels, but the World Wide Technology Raceway was packed every time the gates were open, with fans milling about and enjoying all that was offered.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO