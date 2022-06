Each year the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Division (NRD) produces a report on the condition of the state’s groundwater resources. This report provides a summary of groundwater protection and conservation programs administered by the NRD during the years 2020 and 2021, including water-level monitoring and studies of water use trends in the state. The data collected for this report is used to influence policy and program recommendations such as Critical Groundwater Area designations.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO